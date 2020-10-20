Mid-Missouri’s state Senate race and three Missouri House of Representatives races are contested in the Nov. 3 general election.
In the Senate race, incumbent Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden faces Democrat Judy Baker.
In the House races, incumbent Republican Rep. Chuck Basye faces Democrat Adrian Plank, incumbent Republican Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch faces Democrat Jacque Sample, and Republican Rep. Sara Walsh faces Democrat Kari Chesney.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the Missourian sent each candidate a questionnaire asking for their thoughts on several issues relevant to area residents.
Some of those questions were submitted by readers.
Over the next several days, answers to a different question will be published each day.
Answers are provided in the candidate’s words, but each was given a 150-word limit, and edits were made if the replies exceeded this.
Here are their answers to the following question: Do you believe climate change is an issue affecting the state, and if so, what actions would you prioritize?
State Senate District 19
Caleb Rowden, R: Yes. As a lawmaker I’ve removed bureaucratic barriers to expanding EV charging infrastructure. And I’m pleased to see utility providers like Ameren announce they’re voluntarily pushing for net-zero carbon emissions.
I don’t support government mandates aimed at arbitrarily wiping out entire sectors of energy creation without a realistic solution to fill the void those mandates inevitably create. We are seeing those challenges play out in California right now to the detriment of their citizens.
Judy Baker, D: Climate change is affecting Missouri. There’s no “belief” involved. The question is: will we fall behind and be a victim of global environmental change, or will we take the opportunity to build a better future for our kids? I want to see Missouri become a leader in the clean energy economy, which will provide jobs for workers long into the future.
I support making targeted investments in clean energy innovation. I will also prioritize removing barriers to sustainable environmental solutions. We need new, affordable ways to provide power in this era of dramatic climate change and to acknowledge the high costs of doing nothing. New energy sources such as wind, water, biofuels, solar and more, will help protect us from the worst outcomes of our climate trends and will also bolster our economy while saving consumers’ paychecks for other things than higher insurance rates, repairs from storms and rising fossil fuel prices.
State House District 44
Cheri Toalson Reisch, R: No reply.
Jacque Sample, D: Yes. Climate change is impacting our state. I am a supporter of increased research into affordable and efficient clean energy technologies. Locally in Columbia, we have seen what a disruption it has been to not have recycling pick up available.
As a state, I think we need to look at processes in place regarding recycling in order to make them more efficient. I also very much support efforts of various environmental groups and organizations that raise awareness and act on environmental concerns, such as Missouri River Relief and the MO Department of Conservation.
State House District 47
Chuck Basye, R:
The climate does and is changing, however, I do not support the overzealous attack on our energy sector, especially the fossil fuel industry.
Adrian Plank, D: Absolutely! We need to incentivize home owners to lower carbon output. Solar panels and wind energy for your home and commercial properties.
State House District 50
Sara Walsh, R: I support clean air and water and commonsense conservation efforts. I believe we must support a diverse energy platform and support policies that ensure affordable, reliable energy.
Kari Chesney, D:
Climate change is real, and it is affecting our state. We have seen droughts throughout Missouri one year and massive flooding the next. Our climate is becoming increasingly unstable. We need to invest in green technology and unionized green jobs. The state needs to develop and support retraining programs to transition our workers.
We need our state to support and encourage building efficiency through incentivization structures. We should consider a carbon tax to hold polluters accountable. In addition, we need to preemptively protect ourselves from the effects of climate change that we cannot fix. We need to invest in our levees, which have not been maintained.
We need to invest in agricultural technologies, such as research on drought-protective plants. We need to reevaluate our flood plains. We need to work toward the best, but brace for the worst. We cannot be caught unaware.