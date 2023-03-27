It didn't seem like too many people were home on the early Sunday afternoon that Don Waterman started knocking on doors in his Fifth Ward neighborhood, getting the word out about his Columbia City Council run.
The sky was gray, the wind chilly, the streets quiet.
A few neighbors thanked Waterman for his handouts before retreating into the warmth of their homes. At most homes, Waterman left his pamphlet tucked under their doormats, next to the readings placed there by his opponent in the Fifth Ward, Gregg Bush.
"Gregg was working this neighborhood yesterday," Waterman said.
Finally, there was an assertive, sturdy handshake — and engagement.
"What do you want to do?" the potential voter asked, standing in his doorway.
"I'm going to focus on a fully-staffed police department and making sure infrastructure projects go through in the Fifth Ward," Waterman told him.
The neighbor skimmed through Waterman's campaign handout with a look of curiosity.
"So, you lean a little right?" he asked Waterman.
"Yes."
"That's good."
A more conservative voice
Waterman, 63, previously ran as a Republican for the 46th District seat in the Missouri House of Representatives, losing to Democrat Martha Stevens in the 2016 general election. He knew then that he was running for an office Democrats had controlled for a long time.
He said he was approached about a City Council run after his state campaign, and he considered the possibility of addressing mental health access — the basis of his 2016 platform that was inspired by his daughter Alisha's schizophrenia diagnosis — through a city office.
Waterman's voice shook when he talked about Alisha, whose struggles he said continue today.
But he said he'd gotten his fair share of doors slammed in his face during his 2016 run, usually accompanied by an "I'm a Democrat!" And then there was the time he helped knock on doors for Republican Cathy Richards during her 2018 run in the 46th District.
"It was the middle of the Trump stuff, and we're walking around with red shirts on," Waterman said. "A lady across the street saw us and started screaming: 'Stop spreading the hate!'"
And "sometimes it gets a little tiring being beat up on all the time as a conservative," he added with a chuckle.
After spending so much time in the public domain, Waterman said he needed some time to step away and process the result of a "tough race."
He decided not to run for City Council then. Mostly, he's been working, and doing some home improvement and gardening.
"Nothing really earth shattering," he said.
But he's been forming some questions recently. About the best path forward for the Opportunity Campus. About zoning. About the level of public safety in town.
Waterman moved to Columbia shortly after 9/11 with his late first wife, Kitty, after serving 24 years in the U.S. Navy.
Save for the three years he spent at Trinity International University in Illinois, where he got his master's degree in mental health counseling, Waterman has been in Columbia since he arrived.
"Columbia's been good to me," he said. "I want to give back."
And "part of it is, I think there are underrepresented conservative voices" in Columbia, Waterman said.
While Columbia City Council seats are nonpartisan positions, he knows today that he'd be one of those more conservative voices in the government of a city often called "a blue island in a red sea."
If he makes it onto the council, Waterman said he'd be right there with Council member Matt Pitzer on issues.
"Maybe even a little to the right of Matt," he added.
Finding the middle ground
Waterman's not shy about wanting more cops in town, and some of the zoning decisions that come out of city hall — the Board of Adjustment's recent denial of a coffee chain's downtown plans, for instance — rile him up.
That decision took him back to the council's repeated denial of the construction of a CVS at the corner of Broadway and Providence Road in 2015.
"Something about it just smacks at me wrong," Waterman said, sighing in frustration as he settled into his seat in the council chambers.
"It's almost like they have an anti-big business sentiment," he added, arguing that those businesses coming to Columbia signify a growing community.
But a focus on mental health remains Waterman's "pie in the sky," and he admits that goal is a little more liberal than most conservative ends. There have also been plenty of points of agreement, however small, between Waterman and Bush during forums.
Waterman said he is not very active in local Republican groups. Yes, he'll go speak about his campaign, but he said sometimes there's too much "bomb-throwing, histrionics, hardcore the right or the left."
"And never the twain shall meet in the middle," Waterman added. "I don't get into the histrionics."
Waterman likens himself more to state Sen. Caleb Rowden and former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt — statesmen Waterman said he looks up to because of their ability to find the middle ground between people on opposite sides of an issue.
"I know there are some people that don't think he's a strict enough conservative," Waterman said of Rowden. "But he is one that, yes, he has his conservative values and ideas, and he also knows that to get something done, you give a little to get a little."
Waterman said he is trying to get away from the bomb-throwing, and the lack of finding that middle ground.
"Because that's where you get things done," he said. "That's where you find the best solutions for the most people."
A country boy
It had been a while since Waterman went shooting, but it was a beautiful Super Bowl Sunday morning at the Green Valley Rifle and Pistol Club's range in Hallsville.
He pulled a .22 survival rifle — the type found in Sean Connery's James Bond film "From Russia with Love" — out of his gray Range Maxx bag and assembled it.
"A lot of the time in Hollywood, you'll see a guy open up a case, put a rifle together and hit something 200 yards away," Waterman said. "Unlikely."
"You always want to check your zero," he added, meaning that shooters have to make sure they're still hitting what they're aiming at.
Waterman fired at the carboard target stuck in the mud about 50 yards into the rifle range.
He is extremely careful at the range, noting that proper etiquette is to not even handle a firearm when someone is walking onto the range to adjust a target.
He makes sure to adjust the height of his target so that the slope of a traveling round leads it into the berm 225 yards back, not onto some ground rocks that could cause a ricochet. He emphasizes the first rule of firearms: Treat each one like it's loaded.
Waterman has been shooting since he was 9 or 10, when his father began teaching him.
"It's taught me discipline," Waterman said.
His father, a lifelong farmer who also served in the Navy, was the biggest influence in Waterman's life.
"He taught me the importance of faith, standing up for what you believe in, determination," Waterman said. "He never really wavered from that."
Love of the outdoors
Waterman grew up on a dairy farm in Lewis County, a few hours northeast of Columbia, with his parents and two sisters. As a youth, he loved to hunt and fish.
Paula Schlager, 60, Waterman's youngest sister, remembers him always as the most serious of the three kids on the farm, although the pair could also cause some trouble together.
Schlager and Waterman rode together — the little sister on her pony, Ginger, and the big brother on his horse, Trigger — on the farm's pastures.
When Schlager was about 10, Ginger began throwing a fit just before she had to take her pony in front of a crowd for a show.
"I was scared to death," she said. "He stepped up and said: 'I'll go do it for you.' He was that way."
Waterman taught Schlager how to fire a shotgun when she was a child. His daughter, Alisha, got to hit some targets during a visit to the farm when she was young. Waterman said his first wife Kitty wasn't as excited as Alisha.
"My wife talked to her, and then Alisha came and said, 'I don't think I like doing that very much,'" Waterman said with a laugh.
"It's just something I like to do," Waterman added about shooting. "It doesn't make us good or bad. It just makes us different."
He jokes that he's never even gotten close to winning at the Bianchi Cup International Pistol Tournament. But he got back into his groove at Green Valley's ranges on Super Bowl Sunday, knocking down metal plates in succession with a .9 mm handgun.
"There we go," he said after the repeated clanks. "That's what you're looking for."
Waterman has been able to use his passion in his work today as a demand analyst of American Outdoor Brands, a company that makes and distributes outdoor hunting and fishing accessories. Previously, he worked at Bass Pro Shops.
His love for the outdoors shows at his home, where Waterman has been making a forest of the green space.
Ownership of Waterman's vegetable garden, he joked, has been taken over by a friend of the family who lives in the neighborhood.
But Waterman still taps the maples in his front yard for sap to make syrup. His back yard features a magnolia that came from his father-in-law's house and a "Charlie Brown" chestnut that everyone doubted would grow.
"You can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy," he said.
A helpful neighbor
Wei Ping "Albert" Huang moved to the U.S. from Taiwan in the summer of 2020. He had taken trips to America every now and then for business, but his wife and children had never set foot in the States.
"They were afraid they wouldn't have good communication with our neighbors," Huang said about his family.
But Huang said Waterman and his wife, Amy, were very welcoming.
"He's very friendly to my kids and my wife," Huang said. "He gave me a big help to let my family get used to American life."
Huang added that Waterman helped him find the place to throw out a tree he cut down in his front yard. Waterman met his request to go out and grab his delivered packages — on a freezing winter night — with a "no problem" when the Huangs were visiting Dallas.
When Waterman first stepped inside Huang's house, he immediately thought to remove his shoes, as is custom in Taiwan.
"He has a good sense about different cultures," Huang said. "I cannot imagine, if we moved to another place, how we can go if we lost this kind of good neighbor."
Schlager described Waterman as someone who "loved to be inside reading a book" when he was a child. But Waterman would go on to travel the country and the world after enlisting in the Navy in 1977: The Philippines, Virginia, Bahrain, Rhode Island, Israel, D.C., Europe.
Tasting the local beer or wine was a bonus, "but just experiencing the culture, just seeing and then coming back, it just gives you an appreciation for what we have here," Waterman said.
He said these experiences — understanding people from different places — allow him to bring different perspectives to a city with a myriad of cultures.
"It's just a bit of a broader horizon," Waterman said.