The two incumbent candidates for Boone County’s Southern and Northern District commissioner seats have raised considerably more money than their opponents, according to quarterly campaign finance reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission on Oct. 15.
Republican Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry, who is seeking a second four-year term, was the top money raiser of the four. He reported raising a total of $135,225 for the election and had $66,038 remaining. Just $2,845 of Parry’s contributions have come since he last filed a report 30 days after the August primary.
By comparison, Parry’s opponent, Democrat Justin Aldred, reported raising $66,593 for his campaign, $21,724 of which came between Sept. 3 and Oct. 15. Aldred has anted up a total of $50,500 of his own money for the campaign.
In the Northern District contest, Democratic incumbent Janet Thompson reported raising a total of $34,842. She had $18,070 remaining to spend and had raised $3,634 since her last filing.
Thompson’s Republican challenger, Tristan Asbury, reported raising a total of $20,099, $4,840 of which had come in since his last report. He had $10,889 left.
Parry’s support has come from a wide range of donors, including retirees, business owners and those in the medical, financial, insurance and real estate industries.
Bill and Vickie Toalson of Toalson Properties donated $100 this period, making their total contributions to Parry’s campaign $750 to date.
“When I was working on a subdivision, Fred was extremely helpful getting stuff through the county,” Bill Toalson said. “He really knows how to get stuff done.”
“I don’t know any issues we aren’t in agreement on,” Toalson added. “I just approve of what Fred has done. He’s been good in working on stuff that’s important for the county.”
Retiree Gene Baumann of Rocheport has given Parry’s campaign a total of $200. He said he’s known Parry a long time, both professionally and personally.
“I think he’s a very capable person to do what we need done,” Baumann said. “He’s catching a lot of flack right now in the Midway area because of the Potterfield development, but I think that’s misplaced grief.”
He said he doesn’t remember when he and Parry met but thinks it probably was when Parry was publishing Inside Columbia magazine.
“I think he does what he has to do and doesn’t worry about the barbs. I don’t want to compare him to President Trump, but there are some similarities,” Baumann said. “They do what they think has to be done and take the shots. So far, I’ve trusted his judgment.”
Aldred’s finance report reflects donations from several prominent Democrats. One of those is Ian Thomas, Fourth Ward Columbia City Councilperson, who has given the Aldred campaign a total of $150.
“I have donated, my wife and I have donated to Justin,” Thomas said. “I’ve met him on several occasions, and I’m impressed. I like his policy stance, and I’m supporting him for that election.”
Another donor, Mahree Skala of Columbia, said she has known Aldred as a fellow member of the Boone County Muleskinners Club. She has chipped in $125 toward his campaign.
“I’ve been very impressed with him. He joined about a couple years ago and immediately wanted to take on some responsibilities, and I found him to be very friendly and accessible, and he’s obviously a very bright young man,” Skala said. “And I agree with him on his policy proposals.”
Of the 33 donors listed in Thompson’s report, 15 are retired. Thompson’s deputy campaign treasurer, Brendon Steenbergen, said the campaign is excited to have a broad base of support.
“The fact that we’ve gotten an outpouring of gifts, you know, at the $25, $20, $15, $50 level from people all over the county is just the best indicator,” Steenbergen said. “It makes me sleep well at night. I know that people really like Janet.”
Donna Ross, who has donated a total of $1,500 to Thompson’s campaign, said she has known Thompson since she was a toddler. Ross said she was concerned about what was happening with the Boone County Fairgrounds and thinks Thompson did well handling the situation.
“She is not prejudiced or biased in any way,” Ross said. “She will look at problems and solve them to the best of her ability. I just think she is a good solid person.”
Nancy McKerrow, who went to law school with Thompson and has contributed $200 to her campaign, said Thompson’s work on a recent food distribution challenge impressed her because she had to help coordinate the efforts of multiple agencies.
“Her position requires her to try and serve the people of Boone County as best as she can and to make decisions based on what’s good for the county as opposed to what’s good for Janet Thompson,” McKerrow said
McKerrow said that she admires Thompson’s integrity and intellect and called her “the hardest worker I think I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Asbury’s report shows his average donations for the quarter ending Sept. 30 were higher than Thompson’s. Much of his support has come from business owners and farmers.
Tim Burnam, vice president of StorageMart and one of three members of his family to donate to Asbury, said Asbury demonstrated during a recent speech that he has a lot of what he looks for in government officials. He’s drawn not only to Asbury’s stances on economic issues but also to another of the candidate’s prevalent campaign themes: transparency.
“I just feel the county hasn’t been doing very much,” said Burnam, who gave Asbury’s campaign $500. “I don’t hear much out of Commissioner Thompson, and I just feel we need someone out there working for us that, you know, believes basically the same way I believe.”