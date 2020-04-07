Polling places are not open Tuesday because the municipal election has been rescheduled for June 2.
Absentee voting in advance of the election is encouraged and mail absentee ballots must be requested before 5 p.m. May 20. The requests for absentee ballots can be made using the Boone County Clerk's webpage. Sample ballots are available on the same webpage.
The ballots have to be returned to the Boone County Clerk's Office by 7 p.m. June 2.
Under Missouri law, voters who request absentee ballots because of confinement due to illness, incapacity or physical disability do not have to have the ballots notarized.