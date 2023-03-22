No-excuse absentee voting is underway for the April 4 municipal election, and the Boone County Clerk’s Office is trying to make it as easy as possible for people to cast ballots early.
Registered voters in Boone County can cast ballots at the Boone County Government Center at Eighth and Ash streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through April 3. They can also cast ballots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following weekend dates:
- Saturday at the Centralia Public Library and at the Boone County Government Center.
- Sunday at the Columbia Mall and the Boone County Government Center.
- April 1 at the Southern Boone Public Library.
- April 2 at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St., and at the Boone County Government Center.
Voters can also cast ballots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 at the Boone County Government Center.
Voters must bring a photo ID, such as a Missouri driver’s license, a passport or a military ID, to the polls in order to vote in person.
Voters can also cast absentee ballots by mail if they have an illness or disability, if they will be out of town on election day or if they work in health care or are a first responder. They must have requested a mailed ballot by 5 p.m. Wednesday to do so. They can apply online at www.showmeboone.com/clerk.