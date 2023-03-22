No-excuse absentee voting is underway for the April 4 municipal election, and the Boone County Clerk’s Office is trying to make it as easy as possible for people to cast ballots early.

Registered voters in Boone County can cast ballots at the Boone County Government Center at Eighth and Ash streets from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through April 3. They can also cast ballots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following weekend dates:

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you