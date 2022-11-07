Poll worker Mary Tyson organizes pens

Poll worker Mary Tyson organizes pens the night before Election Day on Monday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Polls in Boone County will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 Lily Dozier/Missourian

Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as voters select county officials, state legislators and new members of Congress.

Key races being decided include the Boone County Presiding Commissioner along with county auditor, county treasurer and recorder of deeds. All five of Boone County’s state House seats are contained in the county thanks to redistricting, with three races being contested. Previously, some of the House districts extended beyond county lines.

