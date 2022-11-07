Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as voters select county officials, state legislators and new members of Congress.
Key races being decided include the Boone County Presiding Commissioner along with county auditor, county treasurer and recorder of deeds. All five of Boone County’s state House seats are contained in the county thanks to redistricting, with three races being contested. Previously, some of the House districts extended beyond county lines.
Voters will also select a new U.S. senator and state auditor. Boone County’s representation in the U.S. House is split for this election with voters in the south in the 3rd Congressional District and those in the north in the 4th Congressional District.
Absentee voting began six weeks ago for those who meet state requirements such as being out of the county on Election Day.
A new wrinkle this year was the no-excuses absentee voting, which began Oct. 25 and ended at 5 p.m. Monday.
Lennon tweeted Friday that “Ignoring November 2020 as an outlier, we’ve already surpassed absentee voting numbers from the November 2016 and 2018 general elections” with 6,994 ballots cast. The county had 28,649 absentee ballots cast in 2020 because of special considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registered voters can find their designated polling place by visiting the Boone County Clerk’s website or the Secretary of State’s website. You can also find out where to cast your ballot on your voter identification card; however, if your address has changed since you registered to vote your polling place may have changed.
In addition to designated polling places, any registered Boone County voter can vote at the central polling locations:
- Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut St.
- Friendship Baptist Church at 1707 Smiley Lane
- Woodcrest Chapel at 2201 W. Nifong Blvd.
- Hearnes Center at 700 E. Stadium Blvd.
Under a new state law, voters will be required by law to present a valid state or U.S.-issued ID with a photo. Examples of a valid ID include a driver’s license, military ID or U.S. passport. All forms of ID must be up-to-date or have no expiration. In previous years, acceptable forms of identification included an expired driver’s license or a student ID, but new laws have tightened the restrictions on what is accepted at the polls.
If you don’t bring valid identification with you to vote, you are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots are counted if your signature matches the one on your voter registration card, or if you return to your polling place before 7 p.m. with your ID.
Lennon has warned that the new ID requirements may lead to large numbers of provisional ballots that could impact how quickly results are reported Tuesday night.