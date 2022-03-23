Candidates for mayor and City Council discussed renewable energy and power grid issues during a forum Wednesday hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.
Audience members asked the council candidates, who spoke on separate panels before the mayoral candidates, about issues with the power grid.
Answers focused on the lack of progress on an electrical expansion project, approved in July 2013 and paused by a later council in 2016. The project planned for a 161-kilovolt line running along Providence Road, Grindstone Parkway, Nifong Boulevard, Vawter School Road and Scott Boulevard, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Candidates expressed frustration with the project’s roadblocks, with Fourth Ward candidate Erica Pefferman, calling it a “malpractice by City Council.”
The issues surrounding power line expansions were commented on by both Third Ward candidates as well. While challenger Roy Lovelady stated he would listen to the public for their thoughts on the project, incumbent council member Karl Skala, who was on the council when the expansion was first passed, expressed his continued support for the plan first adopted, then paused by the council.
On another energy matter, mayoral candidates were asked whether they would commit to 100% renewable power in Columbia by 2030.
Barbara Buffaloe, the city’s first sustainability director, committed to 100% renewable power but stressed that we need to have “equitable systems in place” to make the commitment possible.
Tanya Heath said that while she could not commit to renewable energy by 2030, it was important to research possible avenues for renewable energy before making any commitments.
Randy Minchew said he opposed the commitment and stated that he was not “seeing a plan for how it would get done” and said he felt there were more important issues in infrastructure, specifically with the city’s power grid.
David Seamon committed to renewable energy as long as it is not implemented “on the backs of the most marginalized.”
On the earlier panel, Fourth Ward candidate Nick Foster said, “I think that we have an opportunity at least by 2035 ... to move to a place where the city is acquiring all the power that is used by the city ... through renewable sources.”
Fourth Ward candidates expressed support for the introduction of roll carts. Foster pointed to trash pickup as a symptom of a larger issue with trust in city government, stating that “council chose not to listen to staff when ideas were brought to them.”
Pefferman called out issues with the process between city staff and City Council when deciding how trash pickup should be handled.
As for Third Ward candidates, Lovelady pointed out that trash has been an issue for many and that while he is not opposed to roll carts, he is in support of solutions that works. He pointed to the tags system implemented in Kansas City as a possible solution.
Skala said he remained “agnostic” about the trash issue and said he is “unwilling to disenfranchise the voters” that were against roll carts and called for a referendum to gauge public interest.
City Council is expected to decide on whether to place the referendum on removing the ban on roll carts on the August ballot at its April 4 meeting.
A question proposed by the League of Women Voters asked the mayoral candidates their thoughts on how many candidates there are in their race and how they would respond if elected by a plurality, as well as their thoughts on new voting practices such as ranked-choice voting.
While there was disagreement among them about ranked-choice voting (where voters list their candidates in order of preference), all candidates expressed a desire to lead for everyone and dismissed the idea that some candidates should drop from the race because of lack of funding and the possibility of a plurality vote.
Candidates revealed this week that some have been urged to drop out of the race so that voters would have a simple choice between a progressive candidate and Minchew, the only conservative in the race.
“Columbia is not for sale,” Heath said.