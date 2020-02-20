Four candidates for the Columbia School Board discussed equity and diversity at a Thursday forum hosted by the Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
Candidates comprise current board President Helen Wade and Vice President Jonathan Sessions, with the new candidates being Chris Horn and David Seamon. They are running for three open seats on the seven-member board for the April 7 election.
Inequity between schools in the district was an audience concern. Wade said that resources in each building should be tailored to each individual teacher's needs. This involves zero-base budgeting through an equitable lens, she said. In other words, every expense would be allocated appropriately based on what a teacher needs to do their job.
Sessions agreed, adding that purchasing materials and addressing the behavior of students should be equitable as well. Horn said the district needs to close gaps in schools to ensure all children have access to resources.
Seamon stressed the different experiences of students between schools and that counselors and therapists should be prioritized for students experiencing trauma. He said that teachers are often second families for students and they need better resources to address their issues.
Creating and maintaining diversity with the district's educators was another topic discussed. Recruiting and retaining teachers of color is essential to helping students feel represented as current demographics do not match up, Seamon said.
Encouraging students of color to pursue a career in education is the goal of a new district program according to Sessions.
Sessions also said that the district must, in order to attract and retain teachers, increase salary pay. Horn argued that an inclusive climate was more important, as many teachers of color do not feel appreciated. Teachers will turn down any amount of money if the climate is bad, Horn said to applause from the audience.
Columbia teachers Cortni Gonzalez and Shelli Thelen moderated the forum. Around 20 people were in attendance.
Future candidate forums will be hosted by Race Matters, Friends on Wednesday and Faith Voices of Columbia on March 10.