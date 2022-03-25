Most people don’t go from publishing to politics, but when COMO Magazine Owner Erica Pefferman saw an opportunity to use her passion in a new way, she took it.
Now, she’s hoping to use her experiences and skills to help Columbia become a better place. On April 5, she’ll go up against Nick Foster for the Fourth Ward City Council seat.
Love for the city hit fast when Pefferman arrived in 2005 after she and her then-husband came here for work.
“I just think there’s a lot that Columbia has to offer,” she said. “We’re a small enough town where you can go places you know (and see) people you know, ... but it’s big enough to have amenities that really add a quality of life.”
The absence of an incumbent in the Fourth Ward race pushed Pefferman to run. With incumbent Ian Thomas stepping down, she saw the position as a 50/50 shot and said she realized she has skills that could make her a good city official.
Pefferman is a mother of five. With all but one child out of the house, she figured now was a good time to run.
“I’ve had an interest in doing it for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve spent a lot of time traveling with our (Chamber of Commerce) here to learn about other cities and how they handle everything from public transportation to affordable housing (and) workforce development.”
Addressing the city’s ‘communications problem’
Pefferman believes that one of the key problems facing the city is employee retention and communication. She thinks her experience at COMO Magazine gives her an advantage in this area.
“If a problem is really difficult to solve, sometimes it just comes down to communicating,” Pefferman said. “And coming from the marketing and communications world, it’s easier for me to go, ‘OK, this is a communications problem.’”
In addition to that experience, Pefferman said her job has also taught her to view and approach issues through a more creative lens.
She also said she believes current city leadership has a transparency issue, and that they don’t share enough important details with the public.
“The city isn’t leading the charge on their branding. They’re not leading the charge on the good things that are happening,” she said. “They’re not leading charge with any ideas. They’re not leading in any way.”
Steven Smith worked with Pefferman when she was on the board of Job Point, a local nonprofit employment center, of which Smith is the president and CEO.
This past experience has bolstered his support of Pefferman’s run for office, and he thinks her time at Job Point would help her have a good handle on the financial side of the position.
“She gets very involved and is a hard worker,” Smith said. “If there’s something that she wants to devote her time with and be involved with, she’ll give it the effort.”
Overcoming bureaucracy, addressing the issues
Pefferman wants to use “common sense strategies” to help Columbia improve. She added that she’d like the city to become more proactive in several ways, including addressing the ongoing homelessness issue.
“I feel like it is our responsibility, if we have the means to do so, to take care of those that are most at risk,” she said.
Pefferman said she thinks private-public partnerships are a good option for how the city can address this issue. She also said another potential solution is using some of the funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Pefferman has been disappointed by how the council has handled those ARPA funds thus far. She said that the process has been bogged down by “bureaucracy,” which has meant nothing can get off of the ground.
Another issue on Pefferman’s mind is public safety. Pefferman is pro law enforcement and has been endorsed by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 26. She’d also like to see some of those ARPA funds go toward the Fire and Police Departments for hazard pay.
“I think that police and fire are due their hazard pay because they weren’t allowed to work from home in their pajamas during COVID,” she said. “They were the first responders to see the first cases of COVID here.”
Staffing concerns at the Columbia Police Department are a sticking point for Pefferman. If elected, she wants to see the department at full staff again and for them to be able to do their job without city leadership getting in the way.
“If you have more officers, then they’re able to do much more of that community-oriented policing, which means that they really get to know their neighborhoods,” she said.
With community endorsement and communication skills, Pefferman hopes to get the chance to address these issues and win the Fourth Ward election on April 5.