The Boone County Clerk’s office cautions the public to avoid calling the election the night of Nov. 8 based on the unofficial results they see on the county website.
“Everything is going to look exactly the same,” County Clerk Brianna Lennon said. “There’s going to be a website that has the results. All of that stuff is going to be the same with the caveat that we have a bunch of outstanding ballots that haven’t been processed. That's what's different."
The county expects an increase in those outstanding votes this election — blue provisional ballots previously used on election day by voters who did not have any ID. Now, because of the new state law that requires photo identification from voters, the blue provisional ballots will be used by any registered voter with a photo ID that is not a U.S. passport, a military ID or an unexpired Missouri-issued license. Voters with a Missouri-issued license that expired before Nov. 3, 2020 will fill out blue provisional ballots, though voters with licenses that expired on or after that date will use regular ballots.
"The sheer numbers of people that are going to have to vote by blue provisional ballot are going to increase the number that we expect to see coming back to our office," Lennon said.
On election night, the county website’s unofficial results will not reflect the number of provisional ballots that still need to be counted. The blue provisional ballots must be reviewed by bipartisan verification teams before they are counted.
This means the official results of the midterm elections could come in later than usual, Lennon said. She added that state law allows the County Clerk’s office up to two weeks to certify the results of the election.
Lennon also urged the public to understand that tight races on election night could ultimately produce official results that are different from what voters would expect if only looking at the unofficial count. There could be what seems like a "flip" in results after provisional ballots are processed, she said.
“We don't want allegations that something nefarious happened or something went wrong when that's not the case," Lennon said. "It's just that we had to process the blue provisional ballots.”
One thing that Lennon said is not much different is the rate of voters registering in Boone County, even with a statewide increase in registration.
Missouri saw a 627% increase in voter registration on June 24 — the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Missouri enacted a "trigger law" into state legislature that made abortions illegal across the state — compared to one week before, according to previous reporting from the Kansas City Star.
However, the county's total new registrations across all ages are lower than they were in the 2018 election cycle, according to the County Clerk's office. Lennon said 5,771 people registered from June 24 to Oct. 17 of that year. This year, only 4,228 people registered during the same time frame.
Voters between the ages of 18 and 30 made up 58% of new registrations in Boone County since the June 24 decision, said Lennon, with 2,438 people within that age range registering in the months leading up to the election. That said, this proportion of younger voters is not out of the ordinary for this period, Lennon said.