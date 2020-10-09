A federal appeals court has put a hold on a controversial requirement for casting absentee ballots, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday.
The U.S. District Court of Appeals in Missouri’s western district issued a temporary restraining order that lifts the rule that certain absentee voters must get their ballots notarized before putting them in the mail.
Judge Brian Wimes did acknowledge time was short heading into the Nov. 3 national election. In his order, he told Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to direct counties to count all ballots that are received by Election Day, the Post-Dispatch reported.
“In this context, any harm or cost to defendants in implementing this change is minimal, especially when weighed against the risk of total disenfranchisement of Missouri voters," Wimes wrote.
The federal judge’s decision was issued hours after the Missouri Supreme Court rejected a bid to ease requirements for casting ballots remotely during a pandemic.
A group lead by the Missouri NAACP sued the state in an attempt to count all ballots, regardless of whether they were notarized or not.
American Civil Liberties Union attorney Sophia Lakin had argued that the notarization requirement was an undue burden on voting, but the majority decision of four of the court's seven Supreme Court judges did not find her arguments legally persuasive.
"There is no constitutional right to absentee or mail-in voting, and the challengers fail to raise any other constitutional challenges to the new absentee and mail-in statutes," according to a news release from the court.
In addition to the four justices who sided with the majority, Judge Paul C. Wilson concurred with the majority but offered a separate opinion, and Judge Laura Denvir Stith concurred with part of the majority while also dissenting from a portion of it.
Stith agreed there was no constitutional right to voting by mail, but believed legitimate fear of contracting COVID-19 should have been a valid exception to the notarization requirement.