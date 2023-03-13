The two candidates running for the Fifth Ward City Council seat talked policing, renewable energy, American Rescue Act Funds and more at a Monday night forum in MU’s Cornell Hall.
Gregg Bush and Don Waterman are competing for the seat currently occupied by Matt Pitzer, who is not running for reelection. Mike Murphy — publisher and contributor to the local online news outlet CoMo BUZ — hosted the forum.
The audience was not able to ask the candidates questions.
ARPA
Murphy said First Ward incumbent Pat Fowler has been vocal in her assertion that the city’s funding from ARPA should go toward the most underprivileged.
While Waterman said that the money should be used to assist those affected by the pandemic, he said “an attempt to make everyone whole because of what happened during the pandemic” was not entirely practical.
“It is an opportunity. I don’t think it should be looked at as an endless opportunity, it’s a one-time opportunity,” Waterman said.
Waterman also said that he believes ARPA bids should be open to the public.
Bush shared his experience as a registered nurse during the pandemic to answer the question. He saw how people without health insurance and consistent transportation were affected first hand.
“I think what we can do with the ARPA funds is look at people who were most hit by the pandemic,” he said.
Short-Term Rentals
As discussed at previous forums, candidates shared differing opinions on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation to limit regulations on short-term rentals, like Airbnbs.
Waterman expressed concern that the proposed ordinance would harmfully impact the short-term rental industry. He mentioned how busy times of the year — like parents’ weekend or homecoming at MU — mean limited hotels in Columbia.
When Murphy asked about potential dangers for neighbors of short-term rentals, Waterman argued they were similar. He compared homes next to short-term rentals to neighbors in hotel rooms.
Bush said when spoke to his neighbors, they had “significant concerns” regarding public safety in their neighborhood when it came to short-term rentals with no owner on site to oversee activity.
“This is a policy issue, having an unregulated industry,” Bush said. “We have all these vacant homes that could be turned over to a family, that are just being vacant.”
Policing
One of the first issues discussed was potentially reallocating police funds towards other mental health and social programs.
Waterman — who called himself the “conservative voice” he believes Columbia needs — called for the Columbia Police Department to be “fully funded” and staffed, but was not completely resistant to the idea of investing in other community services.
“I don’t know about reallocating (funds), but I would like to be able to use some funds for some other resources,” Waterman said. Waterman’s campaign was endorsed by the Columbia Police Officers Association earlier this month.
Bush, a registered nurse, referred to his hospital experience when explaining his stance.
“When we have too many tasks in a hospital and not enough licensed personnel — we delegate other responsibilities to other unlicensed personnel,” Bush said, referring to social workers and other healthcare providers.
“We are a community of helpers. And we have to find those people that are willing, able and trained to resolve conflict.”
The candidates then discussed the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board, which has recently come under fire after multiple resignations and the board’s suspension in September.
Waterman argued that the controversy with the review board is due to the members of the board themselves. He said the board is “made up of activists that in many cases have an issue, or an ax to grind with the police department,” Waterman said.