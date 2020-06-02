Here are the final municipal election results for the Columbia School Board race, the Columbia Public Schools bond issue question and Columbia City Council races, as reported by Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. These results reflect ballots counted for all 46 precincts.

Columbia School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage
Chris Horn 8,235 28.22%
Jonathan Sessions 6,193 21.23%
Helen Wade 7,800 26.73%
David Seamon 6,875 23.56%

Columbia Public Schools Bond Issue Question

Answer Votes Percentage
Yes 9,796 86.07%
No 1,585 13.93%

First Ward Columbia City Council

Candidate Votes Percentage
Pat Fowler 657 68.94%
Greg Pierson 52 5.46%
Mark Anderson 244 25.6%

Fifth Ward Columbia City Council

Candidate Votes Percentage
Matt Pitzer 1,754 99.04%

