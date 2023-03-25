An $8 million bond issue placed on the April 4 municipal ballot by the Boone County Fire Protection District would pay for a new fire station in the Rock Bridge area as well as new equipment, and it would come with no tax increase for property owners in the district.

If approved, the bond issue would keep the district's property tax levy at 25 cents, which would cost the owner of a $200,000 home $95 per year.

Ballot language

Here is the actual ballot language of the question the Boone County Fire District has placed on the April 4 ballot:

Shall Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County, Missouri, issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $8,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring real property; constructing, improving, renovating, repairing, furnishing and equipping new and existing fire stations and additions thereto; and acquiring fire trucks, vehicles and other firefighting and emergency apparatus, equipment and communication systems and technology?

YES

NO