An $8 million bond issue placed on the April 4 municipal ballot by the Boone County Fire Protection District would pay for a new fire station in the Rock Bridge area as well as new equipment, and it would come with no tax increase for property owners in the district.
If approved, the bond issue would keep the district's property tax levy at 25 cents, which would cost the owner of a $200,000 home $95 per year.
Station 8 on South Route K is almost 40 years old. At about 7,600 square feet it can house up to eight volunteer firefighters. Just one volunteer, a college student, lives there now, Gale Blomenkamp, assistant fire chief and spokesperson for the Fire District, said. Around six months ago, five residents lived in the station.
"Every station has ebb and flow as far as residents that live there," Blomenkamp said, "and we currently do two recruit classes a year, so they come and go."
Station 8 has eight small dorm rooms for volunteers to sleep in, and there are two bathrooms for the co-ed residents to share as well as a shared kitchen and living area. There's also a multipurpose room with gym equipment, a couch, a television and a table to do work. Volunteer ages vary, but 30 of the district's roughly 180 volunteers are in the 18 to 22 age range, many of whom are college students, Blomenkamp said.
"You can have an area that's not sitting here at the kitchen table while seven other people are trying to watch football or basketball," Blomenkamp said. "If you need to study, you should have an area or a room to go to that's comfortable."
Blomenkamp said the Fire District wants to better accommodate its co-ed volunteers by having a station where two people can share one bathroom rather than share two bathrooms with seven others. It also has other plans for the new building.
"There's a big talk about transition space from a hot zone to a warm to a cold zone," Blomenkamp said. "When we come back from a fire, we have contaminated gear and stuff. We don't want that to be right next to where people are living."
Right now, Station 8 has a "hot zone" where decontaminated materials come in and a "cold zone," where volunteers live. The addition of a "warm zone" decontamination area would keep clean materials clean as well as further distance the contaminated materials from the living spaces.
Blomenkamp estimates it would take 18 months to design and build a new Station 8, which would leave the Rock Bridge area with inadequate fire protection if the existing station closed. That's why the Fire District bought new property immediately south of Station 8 with money from a $6 million bond issue approved in 2021.
"We will be able to build that while this one stays open. Then when that's done, we can move our stuff over there and we can lease this property or sell it," Blomenkamp said, “and so all we're doing is asking for the voters to keep the same flat 25-cent tax rate that they've had since 2014."
The bonds sold to purchase apparatus and equipment would be paid off in eight years. The bonds sold to build the fire station would be paid off in 20 years, according to an FAQ from the Fire District.
If voters don't approve the bond issue, district property taxes will not decrease immediately. Instead, it would likely take a few years to finish paying off the previous bond issues, Blomenkamp said.
"There's still obligations to be met, but it would eventually go down," he said.
In addition to improved living spaces in Station 8, money from the bond issue would fund new equipment for Station 9 at Midway and Station 10 in Centralia..
The district intends to use proceeds from the bond issue as follows:
- $2 million to buy a new fire engine and two new 1,500-gallon fire tanker trucks.
- $1 million to buy new thermal imaging cameras for every fire engine, fire tanker and rescue squad, as well as new battery-powered vehicle extrication equipment for each fire engine.
- $5 million to build the new Station 8.
Some companies do not even make replacements for the older models of tools that Station 8 uses.
"If you're in an accident today, will we be able to get you out of the car? Absolutely, we have no limitations there," Blomenkamp said. "It's the efficiency of it, and it's the upkeep and maintenance that is really kind of difficult."
Bill Watkins, former Columbia city manager and current Fire District board member, agreed.
"We need to be ahead of the point where you literally can't buy replacement tools, because this is something you can't go buy at Walgreens," he said.
And, Watkins said, "firetrucks ain't cheap."
"I won't tell you how many years ago, but the first firetruck I bought was a ladder truck, and it was $200,000. Now it's $1.5 million to replace," he said.
The Fire District's FAQ includes a chart showing how prices for firefighting equipment have changed through the years. The district also aims to standardize equipment among stations so that volunteers on response for a different station than they are used to will have the same tools to work with.
“It's good for the community as a whole, which is all of Boone County. There's no reason why the third largest fire department in the state of Missouri can't have those tools to offer our citizens and/or travelers,” Blomenkamp said.
The Boone County Fire Protection District is the largest volunteer fire department in the state, according to the FAQ. The district covers 492 square miles of Boone County and serves over 50,000 citizens. Last year, volunteers responded to 4,225 calls.