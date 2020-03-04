First Ward City Council candidates met for another candidate forum Wednesday evening — this one focused entirely on environmental issues.
All three candidates — Columbia resident Mark Anderson, Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Pat Fowler and MU freshman Greg Pierson — attended the event held in the Commission Chambers of the Boone County Government Center. The candidates had received the questions ahead of time.
Here were some of the questions asked and what the candidates had to say:
Now that the city has laid out a Climate Action and Adaption Plan, what needs to be done next?
This question refers to a plan the city council passed in June 2019 to decide how Columbia will do its part in reversing the climate crisis.
Anderson stressed the need to involve everyone in the process.
"First of all, you gotta get everyone to buy in," he said.
He said that residents at some economic levels have already bought in, and that the key is to get middle and lower class people to care about the issues and show them that these policies benefit them, as well.
"If you get people involved and make it personal, people will generally go for it," Anderson said.
Pierson, 18, emphasized the need for young people's buy-in.
"If it's gonna be solved, it's my generation that's gonna solve it," he said. "Our national leadership is failing us. Now is time for action."
He said that the city needed to complete its funding goals, identify options for clean and renewable energy and encourage recycling.
Fowler emphasized the need to accelerate the building of sidewalks, increase bike lanes, enforce housing energy efficiency standards and protect tree root systems and trees, which are often destroyed during the construction of new buildings.
What steps are you willing to take to promote more renewable energy in Columbia Water and Light and to allow businesses and residents to buy renewable energy from either Water and Light or third parties?
"We can easily, if there's the will of the people, get renewable energy on the grid," Fowler said.
She mentioned that Columbia owns its utility, rather than an investor-owned grid and therefore should have more control over how its energy is generated.
Anderson said he doesn't believe third parties should get involved.
"I think it puts too many cooks in the kitchen," he said.
The Climate Action and Adaption Plan includes an objective to achieve 100% clean, renewable energy for Columbia Power and Light by 2035. What information do you need to decide how to go about achieving this?
"You would need quantifiable information along every step of the way," Anderson said.
However, he did not specify exactly what information that would be.
Pierson listed three main criteria: time, cost and equity.
"If the steps we take do not consider equity among all neighborhoods, we gotta reconsider them," Pierson said.
Fowler had a few key questions. Are city staff on board with these policies? Do we have support from citizens? Are city employees promoting the actions?
Kansas City recently made all public transit free starting in 2020. Would you support such a move for Columbia transit?
"Yes, yes, yes," Fowler said in support of this idea.
She brought up the idea of adding a $15 fee added to every resident's utility bill to help pay for this, which would cost less than a $25 full-fare ticket book.
"Then we can talk about building a robust network of routes that connect to all neighborhoods in our city," she said.
Anderson, however, was not in favor of the fee.
"If you're already struggling with the bill, putting a $15 bill on top of that — not everyone's willing to take that hit," he said.
He also said that not everyone in the city wants to ride public transit.
"If you're living in a $300,000 house, you're not getting ready to catch a bus," he said.
Vehicles still contribute to greenhouse gas emissions while they're idling. Would you support anti-idling policies and what would they look like?
Anderson had the idea of requiring drivers to turn off their engines at stop signs and red lights.
"Japan has been doing it for 20 years," he said.
Fowler acknowledged that as a policy, it would be a great idea. But she wondered how it would be enforced. She said that she doesn't want to contribute to a growing list of policies the city cannot enforce She proposed putting up signage that informs people of the emission their vehicles create while idle.
The election for First Ward City Council will take place April 7.