First Ward candidates Pat Fowler and Nick Knoth talked about affordable housing, renewable energy and the best ways to spend federal money intended to alleviate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during a Zoom forum hosted by the Muleskinners on Friday afternoon.
Knoth said he knows the hope that local government programs can provide constituents because he and his single mother used them throughout his upbringing. The candidate advocated a collaborative approach to affordable housing, emphasizing the need for a public and private partnership. He said teamwork and collaboration moves agendas forward.
"Any progress is better than no progress," Knoth said.
Fowler, the incumbent First Ward councilperson, laid out three affordable housing strategies the city could use. The first is acknowledging the number of vacant properties in Columbia and figuring out why those properties are vacant. The second would be designating small lots that were traditionally homes in the First Ward as legal lots that could be redeveloped. Third, Fowler said, the city needs to look at the energy efficiency of rental properties because high utility bills are another barrier to affordable housing.
Fowler said inspecting rental properties every six years is not enough to ensure they're in good enough condition to remain energy efficient.
"What makes housing affordable is not only your base rent; it's what you have to pay in utilities," Fowler said.
Peter Schneeberger asked the candidates about the city's plan to use renewable energy sources by 2030. Knoth said he supports the efforts of the city to make this plan happen. He said the city must recommit to its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
Fowler said she supports the goal but questioned whether it’s feasible.
"We are dragging our feet, and we'll get closer and closer, and then that deadline won't be realistic anymore," Fowler said.
The city's Vision Commission can help the city take tangible steps to achieve the 2030 goal, Fowler said. By supporting the Vision Commission, which has recently sought to redefine its role, the council can gain clarity about what steps need to be taken. Fowler said she also will support efforts by the Water and Light Advisory Board and the Climate and Environment Commission to enhance the city's renewable energy portfolio.
This year, city officials are tasked with spending $25.2 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Fowler said that makes this council election especially important. City administration has decided that applications for the money amount to sealed bids and have closed the records while they're being considered.
Pam Cooper asked the candidates how they felt about the closure of the applications. Knoth said he is "not happy" about it and feels there is no need for the records to be hidden since they are not the same as competitive bids.
"This is public money that we have one opportunity to use, and the public should have absolute access to the information and the process, and we do not have that right now," Knoth said. "That is very discouraging and very disheartening."
Fowler said that as soon as she heard about the closure of the records, she called the National League of Cities and the Missouri Municipal League to ask whether other cities close records of ARPA applications. Both told her no, she said.
She believes the city is putting up a barrier to public information during a time when it has one chance to attend to the needs of those who have been neglected for years.
She said the money usually goes to white-led businesses and not-for-profits, but Black leaders want to be at the table. She explained that without the open records, the city will not know who is applying for the money until they need to vote on it.
"We sadly are perpetuating the same mistrust," Fowler said. "It's not OK."
Spending the money on bridging the gap in racial inequalities, and those disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are Fowler's priorities.
Knoth wants to see the money spent on projects that will benefit residents in the long run. He cited ensuring access to broadband, efforts to help the unhoused community and increasing access to mental health services as agendas he supports.
"This is one-time money," he said. "We need to invest it in different initiatives that will have longterm impacts in our community."
The Muleskinners are scheduled to host Fifth Ward candidates Gregg Bush and Don Waterman next Friday at noon.