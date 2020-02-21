First Ward neighborhood associations and First Ward Columbia City Council candidates will discuss housing, infrastructure and structural inequality issues at a forum Saturday.
The forum, which is the second of the municipal election season, will begin at 2 p.m. at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, 702 Wilkes Blvd.
Each of the First Ward candidates — Pat Fowler, Greg Pierson and Mark Anderson — has committed to attend.
Representatives of the North Central, West Ash and Ridgeway neighborhood associations will ask the candidates to sign a pledge that outlines some of the most important issues of the ward, said Robert Hemmelgarn, vice president of the North Central Columbia Neighborhood Association.
Each of the candidates has already said he or she plans to do so.
Some points on the pledge include:
- Paying attention to the development and longevity of affordable housing.
- Addressing urgent stormwater and sanitary sewer problems.
- Improving roads and sidewalks.
- Placing a moratorium on any next tax increment financing in the ward.
The pledge is the result of conversations among neighborhood association members and other leaders in the community, Hemmelgarn said. The priorities highlight experiences many First Ward residents face daily.
The purpose of the forum and the pledge is to ensure the candidates are aware of the issues most important to the people in their ward, he said. It’s also a chance for the community to learn more about the candidates.
The First Ward is diverse, Hemmelgarn said, and the issues listed in the pledge reflect that.
“Diversity is one of the things that makes our community strong,” he said.
Other organizations have endorsed the pledge. They include the Mid-Missouri John Brown Gun Club, the Central Missouri Labor Council, Transparency Matters, Faith Voices of Columbia, Missouri Jobs With Justice and Our Revolution: Mid-Missouri.
March 11 is the last day to register to vote in the municipal election, which will be held April 7.