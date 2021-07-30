Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has announced a bid for state auditor.
Fitzpatrick has served the state since 2013, first as a representative in the House for six years before being appointed state treasurer in 2018. In a Thursday statement, Fitzpatrick cited “his track record as a job creator, conservative watchdog, and next-generation leader."
“Missourians are tired of politicians who use the Auditor’s office to target their political opponents for their own gain … . It's time for a conservative watchdog with a proven record of protecting Missouri taxpayers,” he said.
Fitzpatrick is the first person to throw a hat into the ring following State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s announcement that she would not be running for re-election in 2022. Her announcement came after an unsuccessful 2020 gubernatorial campaign against Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Parson.
In a June 4 tweet, Galloway said, "My family has made me a better public servant, and they have inspired me to lead with integrity and grit. Yet ... I have missed countless family events, little league games and school activities."
Galloway is the sole Democrat holding state office. Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, and Rep. David Gregory, R-St. Louis, have both been mentioned as potential auditor candidates, according to The Missouri Times.