This story was updated Saturday with comments from a conversation with State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says he is running for state auditor because he has “been intrigued” about the potential of that office.
“I’ve really enjoyed the experience of being state treasurer and I’m looking forward to continuing that, at least through the end of 2022. … but I’ve always been intrigued by the auditor’s office,” Fitzpatrick said in a telephone conversation Friday evening.
Fitzpatrick has served the state since 2013, first as a representative in the House for six years before being appointed state treasurer in 2018.
“The reason I got into politics in the first place was because, as a young man trying to build a business, I found myself dealing with the government and often found those encounters very frustrating and being frustrated with how bureaucracy worked,” he said.
“It wasn’t until those experiences that I had that I realized that you know, how the government runs is very important to our daily lives,” he added.
Fitzpatrick cites his years in the House working as the budget chairman and time as treasurer as giving him “even more perspective” for the role as auditor to look into the “nitty gritty details of how government works.”
Fitzpatrick announced his bid in a Thursday statement, citing “his track record as a job creator, conservative watchdog, and next-generation leader.”
“Missourians are tired of politicians who use the Auditor’s office to target their political opponents for their own gain … . It’s time for a conservative watchdog with a proven record of protecting Missouri taxpayers,” he said.
Fitzpatrick is the first person to throw a hat into the ring following State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s announcement earlier this year that she would not be running for re-election in 2022. Her announcement came after an unsuccessful 2020 gubernatorial campaign against Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Parson.
In a June 4 tweet, Galloway said, “My family has made me a better public servant, and they have inspired me to lead with integrity and grit. Yet ... I have missed countless family events, Little League games and school activities.”
Galloway is the sole Democrat holding state office. Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, and Rep. David Gregory, R-St. Louis, have both been mentioned as potential auditor candidates, according to The Missouri Times.