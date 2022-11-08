After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January.

Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.

