The November general election ballot includes five people running for Missouri secretary of state, and all sailed through the August primary with no opposition.
The secretary of state serves as the state’s chief elections official and is responsible for much of the state’s record-keeping. The office is divided into six areas: elections, securities, business services, state library, records services and administrative rules.
The secretary of state reviews and certifies language for measures placed on the ballot by the legislature or by initiative petition. The office also is responsible for ensuring all businesses in the state are property registered.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Jay Ashcroft
Hometown: Jefferson City
Age: 47
Party: Republican
Occupation: Incumbent Missouri secretary of state
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Missouri Science and Technology University; law degree from St. Louis University
Campaign website: ashcroftformissouri.com
Social media: Twitter, @JayAshcroftMO; Facebook, @AshcroftForMO
Background: Attorney for the Ashcroft Law Firm
Ashcroft, the son of former Missouri governor and U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, was elected secretary of state in 2016. He says he has worked closely with small businesses to navigate government regulations but wants to reduce those regulations and state fees so businesses are in the best position to thrive.
Ashcroft has also been an outspoken advocate of voter identification requirements in Missouri but says he wants to ensure nothing hinders every eligible voter from casting a ballot. If elected to a second term, he wants to focus on making sure the language of ballot measures is fair, that elections are secure and voter fraud is prevented.
Yinka Faleti
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 44
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Attorney and executive for nonprofits. He stepped down from his most recent position as director of Forward Through Ferguson to focus on his campaign.
Education: Degree from Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science; graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; law degree from Washington University in St. Louis.
Campaign website: yinkafaleti.com
Social media: Twitter, @yinka_faleti; Facebook, @yinkafaletiformissouri; Instagram, @yinka_faleti
Background: Served two tours in Kuwait with the U.S. Army and attained the rank of captain; worked as an attorney for Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner; former state prosecutor; senior vice president of the United Way of Greater St. Louis; executive director of Forward Through Ferguson.
Faleti was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of 7. If elected secretary of state, Faleti said he plans to focus on issues such as implementing Medicaid expansion and ensuring that voters’ rights are protected.
Faleti also advocates automatic voter registration, no-excuse absentee and mail-in voting, risk-limiting audits of election returns and allowing voters to cast provisional ballots at any precinct within an eligible election jurisdiction.
Carl Herman Freese
Hometown: Foristell
Age: 61
Party: Libertarian
Occupation: Licensed contract senior security officer with Securitas Security Services USA
Education: No information available
Campaign website: None
Social media: Twitter, @JarlDrake; Facebook
Background: Board member and membership director with The Living History Co., 2009-present; board member of Freese Farms, 1990-present; member of United Church of Christ Saint Johns Cappeln; ran for 23rd District Missouri state representative in 2018.
Freese could not be reached for comment. The occupational and background information above is from Project Vote Smart.
Paul Lehmann
Hometown: Fayette
Age: 70
Party: Green
Occupation: Retired; now a farmer.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education from Southeast Missouri State University, 1971; master’s degree in divinity from Eden Seminary in St. Louis, 1971.
Campaign website: See Missouri Green Party website
Background: Minister in the United Church of Christ for 34½ years, serving churches in Missouri and Illinois.
Lehmann believes voting is a fundamental right and responsibility of all citizens and should not be subject to political influences that create obstacles to people voting.
Under his plan, every citizen would be automatically registered to vote at 18. Each county clerk would mail out a coded ballot to every citizen residing in the county. The voter must have the marked ballot postmarked or placed in a drop box by the day of the election to be counted. All mailings would be treated as priority mail by the U.S.Postal Service.
Paul Venable
Party: Constitution
Age: 66
Occupation: Information technology consultant
Education: Studied architecture at The Ohio State University and mathematics at the University of Cincinnati
Campaign website: paulvenable.org/index.html
Social media: Twitter, @paulvenable; Facebook
Background: Candidate for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2010; candidate for Idaho House of Representatives in 2008; member of the Executive Committee of the Constitution Party of Utah in 2004; delegate to the Continental Congress of 2009, according to Project Votesmart.
Venable and his wife have organized public and private forums to teach the principles of liberty and what they view as the proper role of government through the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, according to his website.
He says on his Facebook page that he believes in the power of spiritual belief. “All despotic regimes have rejected God and His will. If we are to survive in America, as Americans, we need to have a spiritual revival on a mass scale,” he said.