Nick Foster, who was elected Tuesday to represent the Fourth Ward on City Council, said he felt bittersweet about the outreach part of the campaign ending.
“I found myself a little bit sad and a little bit emotional that it was over,” Foster said during his acceptance speech Tuesday night.
He hoped that the spirit of community outreach and direct communication with Ward Four residents will continue into his term on the council.
“One thing I want to be sure that I say tonight: We won big tonight but we didn't win everybody,” Foster continued in his speech. "I will never forget there are people who did not offer me their support and I will be their council person."
Foster received 3,564 votes to 2,142 for Erica Pefferman in Tuesday's election.
Foster said he is hopeful that the newly elected city government would bring change .
"The wheels of change on a governmental level seemingly almost always turn much slower than we want them to," he said. "But I do think that we have the opportunity now with the reconstituted council to move things forward at a greater pace."
In the days before his swearing in at the next council meeting on April 18, Foster is already getting himself prepared for the first day of his term.
"I think that the main thing I can do is just get ready," he said. "And then just continue to study and reeducate myself about about the issues and concerns of the city."
He also said he looks forward to serving with newly elected mayor Barbara Buffaloe.
"Barbara and I have talked previously, and I think that she's going to be a very capable mayor," he said. "She has the expertise, she has the previous experience, and I think she has the personal constitution to help us move forward."
Public safety, reevaluating policing systems and communicating with city officials are what Foster said are his top priorities in his first days of office.
"I think this is something I need to gather more information about," Foster said. "My main concern is about public safety in the city, and that's one of the top things that people told me when I was knocking on the doors they're concerned about."
He also said he would speak to Police Chief Geoff Jones of the Columbia Police Department to hear his perspective on how to improve public safety in the city. He felt confident that the council will fairly address the concerns in the community on this issue.
He also emphasized learning more from community members before he makes decisions.
Foster made grassroots politics and empowering people to represent their community central to his campaign. He thought the part-time structure of Columbia's government was a detriment to people's ability to run for office. Foster retired in 2020 from his position as executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, a nonprofit that serves poor families in Boone County.
"There are people on council who are employed full time," Foster said. "That's been true in the past. I'm amazed at their capacity to do all that needs to be done, and I just think, for a lot of people, that's just not tenable."
After the council voted to turn discussion on roll carts into a ballot initiative in August, Foster remained committed to his strong support for roll carts. While respecting the decision, he hoped that it wouldn't limit the city's options as it wrestles with what has become a major community issue.
"I think it would be a mistake if we limit the options that we have going into that conversation," he said. "Because people really want to see this issue settled and be able to move on to other things."
Foster hopes that his perspective from serving as executive director of Voluntary Action Centerwill give a unique perspective to the council.
"Nonprofit executives know how to budget, know how to manage the budget, know how to make the most of the funds that are available to them," he said. "I definitely think my experience there will be a benefit and as part of the reason that people voted for me because they recognize that experience will pay off."