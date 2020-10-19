Mike Parson
Hometown: Bolivar
Age: 65
Party: Republican
Occupation: Small business owner, owner of a cow and calf operation, incumbent governor
Education: Wheatland High School
Campaign website: mikeparson.com
Social media: Official Facebook; campaign Facebook; personal Facebook; official Twitter, @GovParsonMO; campaign Twitter, @mikeparson and Instagram, @govparsonmo
Background: Parson served in the U.S. Army in the 1970s. He became a deputy at the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office in the early 1980s and criminal investigator at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office beginning in 1983. He was Polk County sheriff from 1992 to 2004. He served in the Missouri House and Senate before being elected lieutenant governor in 2016. He became governor in 2018 after Eric Greitens resigned.
While in the legislature, Parson championed Missouri’s Castle Doctrine and the Missouri Farming Rights Amendment. As governor, he has advocated for workforce development and improved infrastructure — two issues he pledged to continue addressing. He has supported the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant and a bonding plan worth $301 million to fix the state’s bridges.
Parson says he is committed to funding K-12 and higher education as fully as possible, which is why he has opposed Medicaid expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forced Parson to make large cuts to education and other departments.
Throughout the pandemic, he has advocated for local control, declining to impose statewide mandates such as a mask requirement.
Parson opposes abortion and signed legislation in 2019 that bans most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. Public safety and government efficiency also are among his priorities.
Nicole Galloway
Hometown: Columbia
Age: 38
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Incumbent state auditor, accountant and fraud examiner
Education: Bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and economics from Missouri University of Science and Technology; master’s degree in business administration from MU
Campaign website: nicolegalloway.com
Social media: Facebook; Twitter, @nicolergalloway; Instagram
Background: Served as Boone County treasurer from 2011 to 2015.
Galloway serves as Missouri’s only female and Democratic statewide office holder. Leveraging her experience as state auditor, Galloway has run a campaign focused on government accountability and transparency, railing against Parson and Missouri Republicans’ dark money and “secret deals.”
Galloway promises to restore health care and implement Medicaid expansion, invest in education, and implement a number of economic and public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. She believes Missouri needs a statewide mask ordinance, criticizing Parson for actions she says do not follow scientific recommendations.
Galloway wants the legislature to pass a long-debated non-discrimination act, to create development incentives that are more transparent and extend broadband access to rural areas.
Rik Combs
Hometown: Lohman
Age: 56
Party: Libertarian
Occupation: Former Air Force pilot and CEO of the consulting firm Baron AG in Gainesville, Florida
Education: Bachelor’s degrees in physics and biology from University of Alabama, 1984; master’s degree in physics from University of Florida, 1997; doctorate from the University of Texas, 2001
Campaign website: combsformissouri.org.
Social media: Twitter, @Rik_Combs; Facebook.
Background: Combs grew up on a cattle farm in Charlotte County, Florida. After graduating from the University of Alabama, he joined the U.S. Air Force. While on active duty, he completed his master’s and doctoral degrees. He retired as a field grade officer and became the CEO of Baron AG in Gainesville, Florida, from 2006 to 2009. In 2009, he relocated to Jefferson City.
Combs believes in limited government and lower taxes. He is pro-life and pro-guns. He also believes that Missouri and the U.S. have been controlled by special interests, machine politics and establishment insiders for too long.
Religion is central to his life, and he is an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He believes that a person’s ability to defend his family and neighbors is the highest calling and responsibility bestowed by God.
“The biggest thing is that if people choose a Republican for governor, they’re going to get big government,” Combs said. “If they choose a Democrat for governor, they’re going to get bigger government, and if they choose me for governor, they’re going to get limited government.”
Jerome Bauer
Age: 62
Occupation: Professor
Party: Green
Education: Bachelor’s degree in anthropology and master’s degree in social science from the University of Chicago, master’s degree in religious studies from the University of California-Santa Barbara, doctorate in Sanskrit religious literature from the University of Pennsylvania.
Campaign website: None
Social media: Twitter, @JeromeBauer; Facebook.
Background: Bauer has run for political office as a Green Party candidate eight times, first in 2013, for St. Louis city comptroller and most recently, for president of the board of aldermen of St. Louis.
He advocates universal health care, saying Medicaid expansion isn’t enough, disability rights (he has a visual impairment) and public transportation. He wants to expand Missouri’s transit systems and biking and walking paths across the state. He is also an advocate for racial equality.