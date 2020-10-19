Four candidates are competing for a four-year term as Missouri’s lieutenant governor, the state’s second highest office.
The lieutenant governor is the ex-officio president of the Missouri Senate and takes over the responsibilities of governor if and when the incumbent governor is unable to fulfill the duties of the office. The lieutenant governor also is charged under the Missouri Constitution to be an advocate for the elderly and to serve as an ombudsman for the public.
The lieutenant governor also serves on numerous state boards and commissions.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Mike Kehoe
Hometown: Jefferson City
Age: 58
Party: Republican
Occupation: Incumbent lieutenant governor
Education: Attended Chaminade College Preparatory School
Campaign website: mikekehoe.com
Social media: Facebook; Twitter: @LtGovMikeKehoe
Background: First elected to the Missouri Senate in 2010, re-elected in 2014, then served as the assistant majority floor leader for two years and the majority floor leader for three years. He was appointed to the lieutenant governor’s position in June 2018 by Gov. Mike Parson, after Parson succeeded Eric Greitens as governor. Kehoe is also the former owner of a Ford dealership. He is a past chairman of the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce, a two-time United Way fund drive chairman and is active in the Boy Scouts, 4-H and the Special Olympics of Missouri. He served 4½ years on the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission.
As lieutenant governor, Kehoe says he has worked to highlight and expand Missouri business and jobs by cutting back regulations. He also has worked to bring visitors to the Show Me State through his role on the Tourism Commission.
Kehoe’s other priorities include advocating for the rights of both seniors and veterans.
Alissia Canady
Hometown: Kansas City
Age: 41
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Lawyer
Campaign website: canadyformissouri.com
Social media: Campaign Facebook; Personal Facebook; Twitter, @alissiacanady
Education: Bachelor of Science in management and finance, Park University, 2008; certificate in community and economic development, University of Missouri-Kansas City, 2008; law degree, University of South Dakota School of Law, 2010.
Background: Former assistant prosecutor for Jackson County; former Fifth District Kansas City councilwoman and chair of the council’s Neighborhoods and Public Safety Committee and Health Commission; first African American to be endorsed by the Kansas City Star for mayor in the 2019 primary election.
“At a time when our state and nation are paralyzed by the pandemic, the need for decisive, capable and compassionate leadership is more important than ever,” Canady said on her campaign website.
She wants to combat city violence by creating living-wage jobs, increasing access to mental health services, reducing criminalization of marijuana offenses and reforming the criminal justice system; address health disparities, in part by expanding Medicaid; and promote education and economic development.
Bill Slantz
Hometown: St. Charles
Age: 62
Party: Libertarian
Occupation: Owner of W.G. Slantz Co., which provides consulting services for music venues and performers
Campaign website: billslantz.com
Social media: Twitter,: @billslantz; Facebook; LinkedIn
Background: Chairman of the Missouri Libertarian Party
Slantz believes in a limited and smaller government. If elected lieutenant governor, he says, he will immediately propose legislation to abolish the office.
Slantz believes government has three basic functions: protecting national security, developing strong infrastructure and determining monetary policy. He advocates open borders and the privatization of Medicare and Medicaid, if necessary.
Kelley Dragoo
Hometown: Kansas City
Age: 31
Party: Green
Occupation: N/A
Education: Graduated from the University of Central Missouri in 2012
Campaign website: missourigreenparty.org/vote_for_kelley_dragoo
Social media: Facebook; Twitter: @kelleydragon; LinkedIn
Background: Dragoo is a past treasurer, spokesperson and co-coordinator of the Kansas City Green Party chapter; a Green Party representative to the Extinction Rebellion and to Showing Up for Racial Justice; and an activist for 10 years focusing on climate change, sustainability, and minority and LGBTQ rights.
Dragoo plans to focus on Medicare for all, labor rights and public transportation. She said that while raising the minimum wage in 2018 was a start, there remains much to do to support workers, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This idea that we’re taking ‘good enough’ care of our workers isn’t what’s happening. We need to refocus on giving Missourians a thriving wage and benefits to the jobs that they’re doing because they are vital and essential.”