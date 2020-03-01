DONALD TRUMP
Age: 73
Hometown: Queens, New York City, New York
Party affiliation: Republican
Biographical information: Trump is serving as the United States’ 45th president and is seeking reelection. Trump worked in real estate with his father after he graduated college, then forayed into branding. Before taking office, Trump hosted NBC's “The Apprentice” on television and owned the Miss Universe and Miss America beauty pageants.
Priorities: Trump’s 2020 campaign centers around the theme “Keep America Great.” Trump’s reelection website does not offer new campaign promises but discusses the promises he says he has kept since becoming president. Among those are passing major tax reforms, increasing jobs in the U.S., implementing more restrictive immigration laws and rescinding the full effects of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Trump removed the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement and rescinded the Clean Power Plan. He has appointed two justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump was investigated by a special counsel over Russian interference into the 2016 election, but there was insufficient evidence to press charges. Most recently, Trump was acquitted by the Senate on two articles of impeachment.
BOB ELY
Age: Born in 1958
Hometown: Vernon Hills, Illinois
Party affiliation: Republican
Biographical information: After graduating from Yale, Ely worked for 18 years as an investment banker. In the 2000s, he transitioned to entrepreneurship and private investment. Ely ran for president in 2012 as a Democrat. He worked on Wall Street from 1981 to 1999 and now is an entrepreneur and investor. Ely’s campaign website stands for least-worst alternative, where he tops the page by stating he is party fluid with no experience and “the charisma of a doorknob."
Priorities: Listed first on his website is a pledge to stop robocalls and robotexts. He also proposes the Guaranteed Jobs Program, which includes a living wage without decreasing employment by focusing on private-sector subsidies and training. Ely wants to cut spending “ruthlessly” and protect immigrants and immigration. He also wants to decrease anonymity online while increasing privacy to slow identity theft.
BILL WELD
Age: 74
Hometown: Smithtown, New York
Party affiliation: Republican
Biographical information: Weld spent seven years in the U.S. Department of Justice and served two terms as governor of Massachusetts. He also participated in the Watergate impeachment inquiry while a staffer on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. Weld was ranked the most fiscally conservative governor in the country by The Wall Street Journal and the Cato Institute. He cut taxes 21 times during his time as governor.
Priorities: For jobs and the economy, Weld wants to increase technical education and retraining to slow the burden of automation on farmers and everyone else, along with ending trade wars. On his campaign website, Weld says he wants to overhaul the tax system, eliminate corporate income tax and implement zero-based budgeting. This means the government would start every budget process at zero and assess whether a program should be cut, maintained or expanded. Weld says he wants to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing in the criminal justice system, stop the war on drugs and reform the bail system.
JOE WALSH
Age: 58
Hometown: North Barrington, Illinois
Party affiliation: Republican
Biographical information: In 2010, Walsh was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives as part of the Tea Party movement, a splinter group within the Republican party. After one term, he lost reelection and started a radio talk show. He has dropped out of the presidential race.
Priorities: Walsh launched his campaign primarily with the goal of removing President Donald Trump from the White House. “We can’t take four more years of Donald Trump. And that’s why I’m running for President,” he tweeted in August. His view in 2016 was different. “On November 8th, I’m voting for Trump. On November 9th, if Trump loses, I’m grabbing my musket. You in?” he tweeted at the time. Walsh has officially ended his campaign. “The Republican Party is a cult. No one, no matter his or her profile, can defeat Donald Trump in a Republican Primary,” he said on his website. Walsh strongly opposes the Affordable Care Act. He has said that he believes the science behind climate change is not definitive, but he has also criticized Trump and Republicans for their lack of action. He also believes a marriage can only exist between one man and one woman.
MATTHEW MATERN
Age: 69
Hometown: Chicago
Party affiliation: Republican
Biographical information: Matern is from Chicago but now lives and works in Los Angeles. He received a bachelor's degree of arts from Tulane University and a law degree from Southwestern Law School. He has worked as a lawyer for over 30 years and is the founder of the Satyagraha Foundation, which supports nonprofits that serve the homeless and the food insecure. It also fights climate change.
Priorities: Matern promises to return the Republican Party to its core values. He opposes the direction that President Trump has taken the party. He opposes universal health care, saying it would stifle innovation and that the key to reducing health care costs is to promote healthier lifestyles. He also wants to promote legal immigration, especially for those who plan to work in sectors with labor shortages. He wants to address the climate crisis with tax credits that would incentivize reductions in carbon emissions, a focus on renewable energy sources and tariffs on products from countries that fail to abide by environmental regulations. “Matt firmly believes in conservation,” said Ryan Call from the Matern campaign. “He believes the Republican Party has forgotten its long history and heritage of conservation.”