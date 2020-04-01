Four Republicans — Brenndan Riddles, Jim Musgraves, Sam Boyce and Tristan Asbury — have filed to run for Northern District county commissioner in Boone County. The winner of the primary now scheduled for August will face Democratic incumbent Janet Thompson, who will seek her third four-year term on the job.
Tuesday was the deadline for people to file their candidacies for state and county offices that will be filled in the November general election. The August primary will narrow the candidates down to one nominee per party.
In Boone County’s Southern District, incumbent Republican Fred Parry will seek a second term and faces a challenge from Democrat Justin Aldred of Ashland.
The three-member county commission oversees the county’s budget and operations in coordination with all the county’s other elected officials and appointed department heads.
Riddles, of Columbia, also ran for Northern District commissioner in 2016 and lost. He’s running again because he’s frustrated with a lack of leadership in county government.
“One of the outstanding examples of a lack of leadership is that they had to give away the fairgrounds,” he said, referring to a deal made in December to transfer ownership of the fairgrounds to the city of Columbia. “They were utterly incapable of managing the fairgrounds.”
Riddles believes the biggest issue facing the county right now is the COVID-19 outbreak and said there’s been a lack of leadership by the county on that.
“Have you seen the county taking any action to deal with the current situation?” he asked. “At some point, we should hear from somebody on county government, some elected official.”
Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill did participate in the city-county news conference announcing the stay-at-home order.
Riddles said the lack of leadership he perceives stems from a misunderstanding of what leadership is.
“How many times have you heard people blame those around them when things go wrong and then take credit for successes? That’s not leadership, that’s management,” he said. “The county commissioner position is a leadership position, not a management position.”
“My leadership style is to accept responsibility and give credit,” Riddles said.
Riddles is an electrician and has lived in Boone County since 1978.
Musgraves, of Columbia, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a former associate professor of naval science at MU, where he also earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. He also has master’s degrees in educational leadership and human performance technology from the University of West Florida.
“I believe there are two things you can do,” Musgraves said. “You can sit around and complain or you can take action and facilitate change. I opted for the latter.”
Musgraves said he’ll have three priorities if elected. The first is transparency. He wants the county to emulate the state government’s transparency portal. Since 2007, the state has kept an online database at mapyourtaxes.mo.gov that lets residents see how their tax dollars are being spent and how the state pays its bills.
Musgrave’s second priority is public safety. “I don’t think you should ever have to wonder if there are enough police officers or firefighters in your county,” he said.
The third plank in Musgrave’s platform is infrastructure, specifically roads. He cited the condition of Stadium Boulevard’s pavement near U.S. 63. He acknowledged that the state maintains Stadium but said someone from the county should go to Jefferson City and press for something to be done about it.
Musgraves said his 31 years in the military taught him the leadership skills he’ll need if elected. He said he learned how to listen to those he worked with and implement their input.
Boyce is a former farmer and at one point owned over 600 acres. He sold that land and now builds homes for resale and manages rental properties. He is a graduate of Lincoln University.
Born and raised as one of 13 children in a log cabin on a farm in Osage County, Boyce said he’s had to work hard in life and that that has prepared him to be a leader.
“I learned right away what hard work meant,” he said.
Boyce said his priorities as a commissioner would be giving attention to deteriorating roads in northern Boone County, improving the county budget and promoting economic growth.
“I’m pro-growth because if you want to increase your tax revenues, one surefire way to do it is to promote business,” he said.
Boyce described leadership as “a partnership deal. It’s not an ‘I’m the boss and your a peon’ situation.”
He said his background in business separates him from the other candidates.
“Basically, as a commissioner, you’re doing business,” Boyce said. “And there’s no one that has the track record and broad background in business that I do.”
Asbury, of Columbia, is the strategic communications director for the Missouri Association of Realtors. He hopes to bring his experience in government to the county commission.
Asbury is the former public relations manager for the city of Moberly and has worked in business development for the Missouri Department of Agriculture. He said he knows what it takes to accomplish things in government.
If elected, he wants to be a transparent leader and give residents a seat at the table.
“I’m here to listen to the people,” Asbury said. “If they put me in office, I need to listen to them.”
Asbury said one of his strengths is a willingness to listen. “I’m one who keeps his mouth shut and makes a decision based off the information presented to me,” he said. “And I’ve garnered a lot of respect for that.”
He said that he wants to speak with community leaders before deciding on priorities but that finding a way to boost revenue is one of the biggest problems facing the county.
The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 4 and the general election for Nov. 3.