As the campaigns for public offices in the general election enter their final days, the race for Columbia City Council seats that will be filled in April are beginning to take shape.
Four new candidates have announced their plans to run for the Second and Sixth ward seats that will be decided in the April 6 municipal election.
Andrea Waner and Jim Meyer each have said they will seek the Second Ward seat now held by Mike Trapp, who has said he will not seek a third term. They join retired city sewer maintenance supervisor Bill Weitkemper, who announced in late September that he would run.
Philip Merriman and Randy Minchew intend to seek the Sixth Ward seat held by Betsy Peters, who will seek a third term.
The Second Ward covers much of north-central and northwest Columbia, while the Sixth Ward covers much of east-central and southeast Columbia.
Andrea Waner
Waner, 32, is director of advancement and operations at Central Methodist University. She chairs the city’s Commission on Human Rights. She has worked for public and private health agencies, including the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services, MU Health Care and the Institute for People, Place and Possibility.
Waner’s recent duties at Central Methodist have included leading the contact tracing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
Waner said her campaign will focus on public health and the economic and social conditions that can directly and indirectly affect one’s health. Those, she said, include access to health care, high-paying jobs, child care and education, along with whether a person lives in a safe neighborhood that is environmentally friendly.
“All of these things go into whether or not you have a healthy life,” she said.
Waner said in a news release announcing her candidacy that she has “worked to broaden Columbia’s nationally recognized workplace, fair-housing, and civil-rights ordinances to include contractors.” That resulted in an all-star rating and a perfect score of 100 points the past three years for the Columbia’s Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.
Waner filed her nomination petition with the city clerk Tuesday. She said she decided to run for City Council because she believes the Second Ward deserves a councilperson who is focused on the community.
“I want to help Columbia and continue to build Columbia into something my son can be proud of,” she said. “He’ll be 5 this December.”
Another focus of her campaign will be diversity and inclusion “as more than just a check box.”
Jim Meyer
Meyer, a 52-year-old retired colonel and small business owner, said in a news release that his campaign will focus on “liberty, limited government and the rule of law.”
In an interview, Meyer said he been “mulling over for quite some time” whether to run for the council.
“The timing seemed right,” he said.
He said he wants to balance out a council that he sees as being focused on big government. He cited the unified development code — a relatively recent overhaul of the city’s zoning ordinances — as an example. He said the council doesn’t give enough thought to the costs of the regulations it puts in place.
“They are only looking at the benefits they foresee; they are not looking at the costs of the policies.”
As a real estate broker, Meyer said he sees a lot of unnecessary rules in the zoning code and thinks restrictions on property rights should be removed.
“We need to free up people to act on their own initiative,” he said.
Meyer also wants to improve public safety, roads and sewers, which he views as the key roles of local government.
Meyer considers himself an active, involved and informed citizen and thinks he’s at a point in his life when he can contribute more.
“I have a history of service,” he said. “It is a part of who I am and what I do.”
Philip Merriman
Merriman is the owner of Seraphim Systems, a Columbia-based information technology services and consulting company.
Merriman could not be reached for comment. His website says he is “committed to amplifying the voice of Columbia residents on matters of city governance.”
Merriman lists accountability and transparency, the economy, safety, culture, infrastructure and maintenance and taxes as his main issues on his website.
“If we work to reduce the tax burden on Columbians, they will be more free to improve their quality of life by other means,” his position on taxes reads.
He also thinks the city needs to stop neglecting critical infrastructure.
“We have a number of basic services such as recycling, refuse collection and sanitation that are failing to meet the needs of Columbians,” he says on the website. “We can solve these problems without any additional taxes if we put in the effort to manage our budget more intelligently.”
Randy Minchew
Minchew, 62, said he is running for council as a way to affect positive community change. He has an extensive background in business and contracting work. He has signed up to run for a council seat twice before but dropped out both times to avoid splitting the vote with like-minded candidates.
“The position on City Council gives me a voice on all things that come before the council, like local laws, city services and how the city spends its money,” Minchew said, adding that he would be a proponent of more efficient local government.
Minchew said city government is suffering from a case of “mission creep,” which he thinks can be curbed by outsourcing services such as trash collection to businesses and challenges like social issues to nonprofits and other groups.
Minchew also plans to address social issues like homelessness and racism in the community.
“Without outside organizations, nonprofits and other businesses, ... the size of the government grows, so then does that budget and requests for taxpayer dollars,” Minchew said. “Sooner or later, we have to be good stewards of the money we have.”
Minchew says he doesn’t think the council is handling the city’s business well.
Want to be a candidate?
Those who want to run for City Council must live in the ward they seek to represent. They must file a nominating petition with the city clerk’s office that has signatures from at least 50, but not more than 75, registered voters who live in their wards.
Candidates must be qualified voters and cannot hold a lucrative public office or position in city government.
Petitions and instructions are available at the clerk’s office at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway. The office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The deadline to file is Jan. 12. Election day is April 6.