Fourth Ward City Council candidates Erica Pefferman and Nick Foster shared their thoughts on several hot ticket items at the Muleskinners' Friday meeting. Topics included increasing diversity in city leadership, school bonds and the use tax.
At the democratic club's weekly meeting, both candidates spoke passionately about the lack of diversity in Columbia city leadership.
Pefferman specifically noted that the Police Department could use more diversity among its ranks, but also said the city needs more diversity across the board.
Foster opened by acknowledging that he wasn't the most diverse candidate, stating that he knows he is an "old white guy." But he said he was in support of diversifying city leadership roles in general.
As an example of this, he recognized and applauded how diversity is growing in leadership roles. He mentioned that he was excited by the recent appointment of the new city manager, De'Carlon Seewood, the first Black person to hold the position.
Both candidates also spoke at length about how they view current city leadership and what they think could improve.
Pefferman called for a "cultural change" on the council. She said the current City Council has a tendency to ignore many of its workers or reprimand them in public. If elected, she said she'd like to see these relationships improve.
Foster said he didn't believe the council was as engaged as it should be, which was trickling down and affecting citizen participation. Despite these issues, Foster said that if elected, he would look for and build on existing strengths within city leadership.
The candidates also shared their thoughts about the online use tax that will be on the April ballot. The measure would implement a 2% tax on online goods that come into Columbia. All of the City Council candidates have expressed support for the tax in the past few weeks.
Foster said he believes the tax would make things more fair for local businesses and highlighted that Missouri is one of last states to put something like this into order.
Pefferman added that she is excited by the economic development possibilities the tax could bring, citing that it could give the city "five million (dollars), on the conservative side." She said she hopes the council could then use this money to tackle key issues in the Columbia community.
Pefferman also expressed support for the proposed $80 million school bond, which will also appear on the upcoming ballot. She highlighted a recent trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, and how well schools operate there. She said she would like to see that success replicated in Columbia.
She added that she'd like to see more resources go toward schools to give schools everything they need to succeed. "The city with the best schools wins," she said.
Foster also offered his full support on the proposed bond plan. He told audience members that he's lived in seven different states, which has taught him how important a robust school system is to a growing community.
In addition to the Fourth Ward, there are also upcoming elections for mayor and the Third Ward City Council seat. The election will be held April 5. The last day to register to vote in this election is March 9.