Pat Fowler won Tuesday’s election for First Ward City Council member with 68.94% of the votes.
Fowler received 657 votes. In second place was Mark Anderson with 244 votes. Greg Pierson trailed with 52 votes.
Matt Pitzer was unopposed in his run for re-election to the Fifth Ward council seat.
Fowler said she hopes to have an active dialogue with residents while representing the First Ward.
“Invite me, include me, argue with me,” she said while at a socially distanced watch party on the lawn of the historic Niedermeyer Apartments on Cherry Street. “But stand by me so that I can do a good job representing the First Ward.”
She also gave her thanks to the people who pushed her to run in the first place.
“I am grateful for two people that kept calling me and telling me I should run for City Council, and those are Brian Treece and Betsy Peters,” she said referring to the mayor and the Sixth Ward council representative.
Fowler will be replacing Clyde Ruffin, who decided last fall not to seek re-election for a third term.
Around 11 p.m. Fowler joined those demonstrating in memory of Greg Floyd near the Boone County Courthouse.
“I feel heartbroken for my country,” she said. “We have to do better. I’m here to learn how.”
As to why she came out: “We’re in our ward.”
As a council member, Fowler plans to bring her vision of healthy neighborhoods to Columbia.
At the heart of that vision are issues related to housing. She believes one of the keys to affordable housing is prioritizing smaller homes. She also wants the council to talk about a shift in the way they view residential zoning.
Other key issues for her are improving public transit and adding more bike lanes to allow citizens to reduce their carbon footprint, crime prevention through environmental design and harnessing wind power.
Fowler has been involved in community action for years. In 2003, the poor condition of a city-maintained parking lot that threatened to cause flooding in her neighborhood motivated her to get involved with city affairs, and she has stayed involved since.
She has served as the president of the North Central Columbia Neighborhood Association and chairperson of Columbia’s Historic Preservation Commission.
Her opponent Mark Anderson ran under the campaign slogan “1 Columbia” and promoted affordable neighborhoods.
Anderson said he felt good about the loss because he felt he put up a good fight and stuck it out until the end. He compared it to a boxing match.
“I took the champ to the fifteenth round and then had to get the judge’s decision,” he said. “It wasn’t an early knockout.”
He urged his voters to move on and get behind Fowler.
“Her campaign was absolutely wonderful,” he said. “Let’s support Pat and call it good.”
Her other opponent Greg Pierson was attempting to become the youngest member on the council at just 19 years old. Having recently completed his freshman year at MU, Pierson built his campaign on the promise that he would get students from Columbia’s three college campuses more involved in city affairs.
“I’m really proud of what we were able to do and the message we were able to get out there,” he said. “Obviously, the numbers are not on our side tonight, but I think the people we were able to impact and the conversations we were able to have, I’m really proud of.”
He feels that the COVID-19 outbreak that forced a lot of students to leave campus negatively impacted his campaign.
“Obviously, there were no students in Columbia for this election,” Pierson said. “Everything was kind of completely changed, and we did our best with absentee and stuff, but there’s just a pretty low rate of return on that. I wish we could’ve all been there and had all that happen in person.”
Fowler will be sworn in at 6 p.m. June 15 at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.