Pat Fowler has decided to end her run for re-election to the First Ward seat on the Columbia City Council.

Pat Fowler

First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler

Fowler posted an announcement on her campaign Facebook page, saying she wants to focus on caring for her stepmother, who has been in declining health.

  • I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

