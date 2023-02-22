Pat Fowler has decided to end her run for re-election to the First Ward seat on the Columbia City Council.
Fowler posted an announcement on her campaign Facebook page, saying she wants to focus on caring for her stepmother, who has been in declining health.
"Whether I have weeks or months to spend time with the woman who helped raise me, I want to make certain she has my best attention and my best efforts," Fowler wrote. "She was the reason I had family support to go to law school, she was the person who talked me through case law in the evenings when I returned home from the library, and it was she who insisted that when I bought a house that it be within walking distance of city hall where she knew I spent increasing amounts of time."
Fowler said in the post that she has worked hard between City Council meetings to do her homework "so I can ask informed questions to get to the heart of the matter and to help us sort out who is advantaged and disadvantaged by the votes we make and the policies we set.
"But no one does this work alone," she continued. "I have been blessed by the strong support and intentional work of outstanding community advocates and involved residents. Together we have built a strong foundation for our collective work on both sides of the podium."
The other First Ward council candidate, Nick Knoth, said Wednesday afternoon that he will continue his campaign and talking with constituents, and he thanked Fowler for her work over the past few years. He added the competition between the two of them has always been healthy.
"I recognize the difficult decision she has made and know that family comes first," Knoth said.
Fowler, a longtime member of the North Central Columbia Neighborhood Association and past member of the Historic Preservation Commission, was elected to her first term on the council in April 2020. She defeated Greg Pierson with nearly 93% of the vote.
During her time on the council, Fowler has been an advocate of the city's unsheltered population and has urged her council colleagues to put millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief money toward programs that target those who were disproportionately affected.
She pledged in her post to remain diligent in her council work through April 3, the night before the municipal election, and to continue her advocacy work.
"... please understand this is not the end of my advocacy or activism," she wrote. "This is a pause so I can tend to my family and get ready for this next season, as there is still so much to do."
Missourian assistant city editor Sofi Zeman and reporter Stephanie Meininger contributed to this report.
I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.