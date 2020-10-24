With less than two weeks until Election Day, state auditor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway met with the Boone County Democrats via Zoom on Friday.
Galloway spoke about her campaign and policies and expressed gratitude for the work of her supporters across the state throughout her campaign, which launched over a year ago.
"It's really been really wonderful and humbling to go down to Springfield, and there's almost 100 people standing in the rain, you know, to hear my vision for the state of Missouri," Galloway said. "And to go up to Maryville and St. Joe — we were in Hannibal with a fantastic crowd," she added about a Thursday event.
Galloway said she has three or four virtual events with voters each day, as well as a variety of in-person, socially distanced outdoor gatherings.
"I am traveling (in) urban parts of our state, in rural parts of our state and everywhere to share my vision with voters," Galloway said, "to help get out the vote for candidates up and down the ballot."
Galloway involves her sons in her campaign as much as possible. She said William, 8, Ben, 6, and Joseph, 3, joined her on the campaign bus tour last weekend and will do the same this weekend.
"My oldest son, William, ... is really in tune to what is happening," Galloway said.
"Let me tell you what he told me — he goes, 'Mom, remember to vote "no" on Amendment 3!'" Galloway said.
Galloway said as her campaign has progressed, the conditions in Missouri have changed to ones she never would have expected.
"I never could have imagined the public health and economic crisis we'd be facing in 2020, but I knew even then that Missouri's families needed a change, and I am even more certain of it now," Galloway said.
Galloway highlighted the primary issues she sees in Missouri, including:
- "A virus that's impacting our most vulnerable neighbors."
- "The worst economic shocks since the Great Depression."
- "Chronic underinvestment in health care and education."
- "Persistent gun violence in cities across our state."
- "Tough conversations about how to make Missouri more equitable and just."
She explained that no specific topic "can be sidelined in favor of focusing on just one because these issues are interconnected."
Galloway emphasized the importance of containing the spread of COVID-19 in order to "get our lives back" and fully combat other issues, which has been a focal point of her campaign.
"When we're at a 20% positivity rate, it feels like there's no end in sight," Galloway said. "And so we need action — the action we take right now will dictate what COVID looks like two weeks from now and a month from now."
Galloway is expected to attend a meet-and-greet with Boone County Democrats on Thursday.