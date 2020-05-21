The Missourian solicited written answers to a set of questions from the four candidates for the Columbia City Council. Pat Fowler, Greg Pierson and Mark Anderson are seeking a three-year term representing the First Ward, while Matt Pitzer is unopposed for a second term representing the Fifth Ward.
Here are their answers to the following question:
Columbia recorded 12 firearm homicides last year, the most since 2001.This included a period in September during which five gun-related deaths occurred in only 10 days. What more do you think police — and the community — can do to curb this violence?
Pat Fowler: Since its founding in late 2019, I have been a member of Boone County Community Against Violence. Sitting among families who have lost their loved ones, I have learned to listen more and talk less. Let us together ask the families who have lost loved ones to gun violence to tell us what they believe would make a difference. Families have been turning this over in their heads, trying to find solutions, from the moment they received word of the death of their child, Mom, Dad, sister, brother, niece, nephew or neighbor. I trust the advice of the families. Create the venue they feel most comfortable with to share their concerns, their ideas, their experiences. From those conversations, we will see our next steps more clearly. Then, we must act as we have been informed.
Greg Pierson: This is one of the problems in our city, county, state and country that I am most passionate about solving. I believe that it is imperative that we are taking immediate action to prevent further gun deaths in our community. While it is difficult to legislate on the issue directly at the local level, the best strategies for addressing the issue involve reducing crime and improving the quality of life for all people. Tensions between the community and the police have brought up many issues in the past and made this a particularly complicated issue, but I would actively work to bring interested parties together to seek an effective solution. In the last few months, an organization called the Boone County Community Against Violence has begun to work on tackling this problem in a number of different ways. I would collaborate with this group and support their work moving forward.
Mark Anderson: I think that it is a two-way street: The Police Department just has to have more personal training about how to deal with people on every economic level because not always is it a crime issue. Sometimes, it's an emotional issue that leads to crime. And then, I believe that the low-income African-American community also needs to look at our own problems and look at how we can fix them and be more proactive in our homes and in our neighborhoods, so when we see crime getting ready to start or we see violence getting ready to start, we need to be proactive instead of reactive to it.
Matt Pitzer: I commend the Police Department for the work it has done in bringing to justice the perpetrators of much of that violence. And I support Chief Geoff Jones’ plan to put more officers in neighborhoods to develop relationships and the trust necessary to root out those who commit violence. We have funded a take-home car program for officers who chose to live where they work, and we need to do our part to deliver the funding needed to execute on Chief Jones’ remaining plans.