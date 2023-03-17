James Gordon has been involved in politics since he was 2 years old. Telling people to vote for his dad was part of his toddler vocabulary.
As a high schooler, Gordon’s job was stapling his father’s campaign signs in the Arkansas heat. His father, Allen Gordon, went on to be a Democratic state senator for more than 20 years.
Watching his father’s political leadership set the groundwork for James Gordon’s eventual Columbia School Board run.
Gordon, a data analyst for TargetSmart, is grounding his campaign in three areas he believes the School Board must strengthen: building trust between the board and the community; providing accessible learning tools for all students, especially those with disabilities; and fostering equitable learning outcomes among all students.
Reinforcing trust
Gordon hopes to bolster trust between the community and the district as well as between district leadership and teachers. He wants the community to trust that the board will hold the superintendent and other administrators accountable.
By attending candidate forums, Gordon discovered trust was a key issue among parents. He described the current level of trust as “frayed.”
Gordon said one example is that some parents fear teachers are hiding items in their curriculum, such as how they teach sexual education. He challenges those parents to get to know their children’s teachers and engage with their child to find out what, specifically, they are learning and to avoid being part of “conspiracy” thinking.
Parents of special education students have “legitimate grievances” when it comes to trusting the board, he said.
“If you have a child who has those kinds of barriers to learning and you are used to seeing other people in a world that is not kind or considerate or accommodating to people with different abilities, you are ready to fight for your kid’s access to education resources,” Gordon said. “And that’s totally rational.”
Through the students’ eyes
Gordon sees school through a student perspective each weekday when he walks his 7-year-old daughter, Nora, to West Boulevard Elementary School.
By working from home, he has the ability to drop her off, pick her up and take her to children’s theater after school. He said having direct access to the district through his daughter helps him connect with the school system.
Gordon also learns from the children he mentors at his church. He volunteers at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia where his wife, the Rev. Molly Housh Gordon, is the minister.
Before moving to Columbia, Gordon lived in Boston with his wife as she finished up her divinity training. The couple moved to Columbia in 2012, when Molly was hired. He went on to get his master’s in journalism at MU and worked as a staff member at Reynolds Journalism Institute.
Gordon teaches classes on human reproduction and sexuality education to sixth graders at the church, mentors children for the church’s coming-of-age program and is a youth group facilitator. Most of the children he works with are district students. The church aims to prepare its young adult congregation for the future, a goal Gordon values.
“He’s not trying to fit them into a box at all, he’s trying to help them grow into themselves,” said Jamila Batchelder, director of religious education at the Unitarian Universalist Church.
Through volunteering for about five years, Gordon said he has been able to understand open-mindedness from children.
“I think sometimes our children are braver than we are,” he said. “I want us to learn how to tap into their bravery and their freedom from the things we seem to be trapped in as adults.”
Accessible disability resources
Gordon is inspired by the children he mentors, and he has concerns for their future in the district. One of his concerns is that children with disabilities do not receive teaching that accommodates their differing learning methods.
Parents such as Batchelder, who has a child with a disability, have helped shape accessibility as a key component in Gordon’s campaign. Batchelder wants a candidate who will represent her child’s needs.
“It seems like a lot of times, well-meaning people try to make policies to help our children and our families but haven’t really listened to us and don’t really understand what our needs are,” she said.
Batchelder has found Gordon a careful listener in understanding her priorities and needs for her child.
Gordon said the district must design both physical and digital resources for students through an accessible lens. This means the materials would be user-friendly for all students with different learning abilities and accommodate students who prefer paper and pencil over a tablet.
Equity in learning outcomes
Equity in academic performances is a long-term conversation and concern for the School Board. Gordon thinks the board needs to study equity based on a student’s race or socioeconomic background.
“Equity is a framework and critical lens that we can bring to our outcomes,” he said.
A way of looking at equity is seeing how discipline referrals differ across groups of students and how that affects their educational outcomes, he said. A special education program audit presented to the School Board in February found the district “overwhelmingly” and disproportionately disciplines students of color and over-identifies them for special education plans.
“If we see that a certain group of students are disproportionately referred to special education or disproportionately disciplined, and if they have academic outcomes not in line with their peers, these are signals that we have more work to do,” Gordon said.
He believes one solution will come through evaluating historical racial disparities and education gaps among groups of students, especially students who are disproportionately disciplined.
In candidate forums and on his Facebook page, Gordon frequently advocates teaching children about racial inequality throughout history.
“My dad graduated from Morrilton High School as a part of the first racially integrated class that graduated from that school district — that’s just one generation removed from me,” he said. “And yet, that was not a thing we talked about when I was in school.”
To talk more extensively about his thoughts on teaching history, Gordon makes video lessons with his wife on Facebook called “Uncensored.” He has made episodes titled “Elementary Kids and Racism” and “CRT.”
In his “Elementary Kids and Racism” video, he talks about the importance of teaching history from diverse perspectives to elementary school students. The experiences of white families aren’t the only ones that matter, Gordon says in the video. “We’re talking about kids who are Black, Indigenous, people of color who are already experiencing racism from birth.”
His “CRT” video touches on the community reaction to critical race theory. CRT is an academic framework maintaining that racism in American society is systemic and goes beyond issues of individual bias and prejudice. It also teaches that race is a social construct.
“What are you afraid is going to happen when we start to talk about the true history of this country and tell the stories that aren’t the same stories we hear all the time?” he asks his Facebook audience in the video.
Besides racial equity, Gordon cares deeply for the rights and safety of LGBTQ students in the district.
“The stuff that I hear in news stories about what’s happening in other school districts, what happens to some extent in our school district — I’m nervous it could get worse,” he said about recent proposed laws to curtail the rights of LGBTQ youth.
This hits home. Gordon’s elder child uses she/they pronouns. Because of his child’s identity, he wants children like them to have their identities respected in school.
Gordon has defended resources for LGBTQ children in School Board forums. At one sponsored by the Boone County Pachyderm Club, Gordon backed students’ access to resources such as the Rock Bridge closet. The high school’s closet is a project from the school’s Gay Straight Alliance club that gives students the option to change into clothes that best represent their identity.
Gordon did not have a problem with students attending the city’s annual “Columbia Values Diversity” celebration and awards breakfast, which included a G-rated drag performance.
“Drag does not hurt kids,” he said during a candidate forum Jan. 24 sponsored by the Columbia Board of Realtors. “Transphobia, homophobia, misogyny, all of these things are things that can hurt our kids.”
Parent of younger children
Brittany Hughes, Gordon’s campaign manager, said she was drawn to his candidacy because of his approach as a parent of young children.
“I think that there’s value in having folks on the board with younger families, because these are the people that will be in the district for the next 16 years,” she said. “Double that, because in James and Molly’s case they’ll have two kiddos that will be going through the district.”
When Gordon told friends and family outside of Columbia that he was sending his children to a Title I school — schools that have a high percentage of students from lower-income homes — he was met with a few raised eyebrows. However, Gordon was never phased by their judgment.
“It always just baffled me because if you take one step into that school and you spend any time talking to Morgan Neale, the principal there, it’s a great school,” he said, referring to West Boulevard Elementary.
Gordon said he sees the passion and dedication that administrators put into the district, and he wants to amplify that into solving district issues. After building relationships with school administrators as a parent, he feels able to recognize faults in the district and prepared to try to fix them.
“We have great schools here in Columbia — they have problems,” he said. “The way we talk about those problems and the way we figure out how to address them pragmatically is what we need to be focusing on.”