Jerald Woolfolk wore pearls and a pink T-shirt as she watched the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris.
The “pearls and pink” are symbols of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s first Black sorority. Both Harris and Woolfolk — who is the president of Lincoln University — joined the sorority in college. Woolfolk was among thousands of women nationwide who honored the sorority Wednesday during the inauguration ceremony.
“Our motto is ‘service to all mankind’,” Woolfolk said. “So to see one of us rise to the level of vice president of the United States means everything to me.”
Woolfolk said that having Harris in such an important position of power will have significant impact on girls who aspire to leadership roles.
“When you can look at someone who is in one of the highest positions in our country and that person looks like you, then you know that you can do anything,” Woolfolk said.
Former Missouri State Rep. Vicky Riback Wilson said she’s excited because of what Harris will be able to accomplish.
“She’s symbolic because she’s the first woman of color, the first woman of Asian American descent, but also because she is a powerful servant who will be able, I believe, to do a lot of good for our country,” Wilson said.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said it’s impossible to overstate the impact of having Harris in a position of power.
“I think is really important for children, for kids of color, to be able to see themselves in positions of leadership, in positions of power, and to normalize that,” she said.
Wilson agreed.
“I think that people grow up believing they can do the things that they see people like them doing,” Wilson said. “Having Vice President Harris will give a lot of young women hope and encouragement to follow their own path in the public service.”
Lennon called Harris’ role in government “a message to future generations.”
“As Vice President Harris has said, she may be the first, but she’s certainly not the last, and it’s a message that I think will have a big impact on future leaders, that a woman’s place is in the White House.”
Woolfolk, who had hoped to attend the inauguration before security concerns and the ongoing pandemic changed her plans, said she is hopeful that the inauguration signifies the beginning of bringing the country “back to normalcy.”
“I remain excited, I remain hopeful,” Woolfolk said. “Today is a proud day to be an American.”