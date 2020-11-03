Republican Vicky Hartzler will once again represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Across the district, Hartzler led with 67.4% of the vote with 375 of 384 precincts reporting, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Office. Democrat Lindsey Simmons had 29.9% of the vote, and Libertarian Steven Koonse had 2.7%.
Boone County voters favored Simmons overall. She won 45,486 votes in the county to Hartzler's 40,765. Koonse got 2,484 votes in the county.
Hartzler, who won the seat for the first time in 2010 and will enter her sixth term, focused on veteran's issues and attacking the opioid epidemic.
Simmons advocated for domestic violence survivors, conservation groups, veterans and military families, according to her campaign website.
Koonse aimed to create greater accountability in how Congress spends its money.
In 1994, Hartzler was elected to the Missouri legislature and represented Missouri's 124th District for six years. She is also a farmer and a former school teacher.