David Seamon and Tanya Heath, mayoral hopefuls and two of Columbia's three progressive candidates, addressed calls for both of them to drop out of the race Friday at the Muleskinners' mayoral candidate forum.
The Muleskinners expressed concerns about Seamon and Heath splitting the vote, which would make it easier for the lone conservative candidate, Randy Minchew, to be elected.
Both Heath and Seamon confirmed receiving letters requesting they drop out over fears of splitting the Democratic vote in Columbia.
"Your candidacy is not even a long shot. Every vote you received is really a vote for Mr. Minchew," the letter sent to Seamon read.
Heath responded with confidence in her campaign. The letters focused on the disparity in campaign donations the two candidates have raised in comparison to Minchew, citing that as the reason the two cannot win and should drop out.
"The weird thing about that is that it was based on campaign donations — that's the sole reason that the person put in the letter as to why we should get out," Heath said. "And I just, I just was struck at how limited that thinking was."
Heath said she was confident that money wouldn't rule the vote of Columbia. She expressed confidence in her door-to-door campaigning.
"I just say Columbia is not for sale. Our vote is not for sale," she said. "And I trust the people will look at our ideas, because that's what we want to be judged on."
Seamon remained strong on his essential platform and took the chance to point out the issues Columbia currently faces under Democratic leadership. He expressed the importance of not being complacent, regardless of leadership.
"I am running because 40% of Black students are going to show up to school on Monday in poverty," he said.
Seamon stood firm in his campaigning, urging Democrats to work for progress no matter the circumstances. He asked the forum attendees if their "fear of a Mayor Minchew" meant they wouldn't push for meaningful progressive change for the disadvantaged in Columbia.
"That is not something that I am willing to do," he said. "I'm not willing to go look them in the eye and say, 'I'm sorry, we might get you on the next election cycle, when we're not worried about a Mayor Minchew.'"
The recorded version of the meeting can be watched on the Muleskinner's Youtube channel.