A total of 76 polling places will be in operation during the Nov. 3 general election. Those include Mizzou Arena, which for the first time will serve as a general polling place open to any voter in the county, as well as the designated polling place for those who live in Precincts 1E and 1I.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon arranged to make Mizzou Arena a voting location because its size can accommodate large numbers of voters during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St., also will serve as a general polling place.
Those who prefer to vote by mail or cast absentee ballots in person still have those options. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Mail-in ballots must be notarized and returned to the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lennon recommends voters put those ballots in the mail at least seven to 10 days before the election. The clerk’s office has a list of notaries on its website.
The deadline for casting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Nov. 2, the day before the election. Eligible voters can fill out an absentee ballot application at the clerk’s office at the county government center, show their ID and cast their ballot in person. The clerk’s office will be open until 7 p.m. every Tuesday in October and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31.
Voters also can take advantage of curbside absentee voting and an absentee ballot drop-off service in the dock area outside the county government on Ninth Street. And satellite voting stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Centralia High School and Sunday at Douglass High School.
Those who request mail-in ballots but change their minds and decide to vote in person should have the mail-in ballot voided by the clerk’s office to avoid delays at the polling place.
On Election Day, polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and pandemic-related precautions will be in place.
Voters must bring a valid form of identification to their polling place. Acceptable IDs include:
- A Boone County voter ID card.
- A driver’s license.
- Any state-issued ID card.
- A birth certificate.
- Any ID card issued by a college, university or vocational/technical school.
- A passport.
- A Social Security, Medicaid or Medicare card.
- Any other ID issued by the federal government.
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that contains your name and address.
Voters who have moved since the last time they voted must file a change of address with the county clerk’s office before casting a ballot. That can be done online at the clerk’s website. Or voters can call the clerk’s office on Election Day at 886-4375, provide their new address and be assigned to the correct polling place.