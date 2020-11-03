Turnout was steady Tuesday morning as Columbia and Boone County voters joined the rest of the country in going to the polls to cast ballots in the race for U.S. president and for other federal, state and local offices. In Missouri, two constitutional amendments also were on the ballot.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said in a tweet late Monday night that 28,335 voters, or 21% of the county's registered voters, cast absentee ballots ahead of Election Day. That's far more than the 5,835 who cast absentee ballots in the 2016 general election.
Missourian reporters and photographers fanned out to several of the 76 Boone County polling places to document the day. Here's what voters had to say.
Forum Christian Church
“I have voted in every presidential election since 1972. And this is important, and coming out and voting as a community — I think it connects you with everyone in the United States all on one day.”
— Tim Espy, 70, retired
“We’re happy to vote. Everyone is being safe and social distancing (in the polls), and everything is working out well.”
— Abdoulaye Bah, 67, retired professor
“We need someone in charge of the country who is (an) ... adult, someone who also will fight to protect democratic institutions, so I voted for Biden.”
— Zach VanHove, 29, delivery driver
“This is probably the longest line I’ve stood in. I got here at 6:40 a.m., and I figured they wouldn’t have a long line. So, (it took) about an hour.”
— Christian Hodgson, 33, law student
“If you don’t vote, you don’t get to complain, and I’m certainly going to complain.”
— Karen Hajicek, 50, attorney
“We need a change. I vote every election no matter what, but we need a change.”
— Loretta Jones, 38, volleyball coach
“I came to vote to send a message to the Democratic Party that if they keep knocking Bernie off the ticket... I voted for Howie Hawkins.”
— Andrew Lewis, 27, business owner
“Voting is one of the best things citizens of the nation can do. It preserves our democracy.”
— W.B. Tichenor, 73, retired
Activity and Recreation Center
“It was important to have the influence that I can, and I kind of felt like it was an obligation with the chaos.”
— Mackenzie Muirhead, 23, MU student
“We all need to vote to make the world a better place... We need a good president, somebody that’s going to stand for the people,” she said.
— Callie Johnson, 37, works for Columbia Public Schools
“People before me fought so hard for me to have the right to vote... What I think and what I feel for this country matters.”
— Deedee Jackson, 40, assistant general manager at Canvas Townhomes
Ashland Senior Center
"I'm 78, and this is my first time voting... I want a president in there that will tell the truth. I mean, Trump makes these brags about being smarter than the doctors and tells everybody not to listen to the doctors and the scientists, and he's killed a lot of people with his decisions. He's got a lot of blood on his hands to answer for... When he made his statement that he had done more for Christianity than Jesus Christ, that was the straw that broke the camel's back for me... I felt that this was the most important vote it's ever been. I really do."
— Daisy Blaylock, 78, retired
"This was actually my first election ever to vote. I had to register a couple months ago. Normally I never vote because I just don't ever pay attention to the ins and outs of everything, and then this year came up and I thought: 'Well, it's time to make my voice be heard,' so here we are... Our country is under such turmoil, I feel like if we all can have our voices heard, each one of them, maybe there can be a happy medium. Right now I don't know if that's possible, but any little bit we can do to help it I thought was important."
— Sara Blacklock, 40, administrative assistant
"There are countries where people are dying to have the right to vote, and we have that privilege so we should exercise it. You know, this election is probably more important than ever. The direction our country can go is decided on this vote here. To me, the most important thing is security to the country and also the economy... I had five people that I had to let go, and I had to say to them: 'You've got to figure out how to feed your family because I can't do it for you anymore.' It's a hard thing to do."
— Nick Nikula, 63, software engineer and small business owner
"Everybody just needs to open their doors and flourish again. We just need to flourish. Everybody needs to be flourishing. With the COVID, that's another double whammy on it. That's being handled. They're on it. It wasn't like it was shuffled around and no one's looking to get a vaccine. That's been pretty right on."
— Patty Nikula, 66, CFO of Mesquite IT
"It's your duty to vote, to be involved in the country. I try to vote every election, whether it's big or small. If you're not involved, you can't complain. This Amendment 3 is very important. We need to change that. I don't think people read ballot right the first time. And of course, the presidential election, we've got to get that done."
— Arnold Johnson, 58, EMT
"I always vote. I never miss an election. It's just the way I was taught. It's your duty as a good citizen to vote... I think this year I'm going to vote straight Republican ticket just because I don't like the way the ads have been going. I'm not a big fan of Joe Biden."
— John West, 66, retired
"It's a big controversial election, so it's going to be exciting, I guess... I've just kind of been listening to what my mom and my family say and their beliefs. I kind of go with them. I heard a bit about what each candidate wanted this year, but I think next (election) I'm going to pay a bit closer attention to it."
— Max Hampton, 18, Southern Boone High School student
"I was a Trump supporter until January. I work in health care, and the way he's treated scientists... Money's money. Lives, though, we can't replace those. His barometer's the Dow Jones and the stock market. Mine's how people are living, their quality of life and how we treat each other, not how many dollar bills I have in my back pocket."
— Chuck Donigian, 50, registered nurse
"I just feel like we need leadership that's going to support science and medicine and not just politics, because it's really bad in Columbia right now at the hospitals, and we need that leadership. I feel like science is being disregarded at the national level but more than ever it needs to be listened to, respected."
— Meagan Fansler, 38, nurse
"My son's learning about voting, and this is the first year he researched and asked questions, so we're kind of (here) for him, too. We taught him about it, so we're using our voice for our whole family. I think in all the fighting that we have going on right now, we forget that we're pretty rare. The United States is pretty rare that we have a voice like that and each one's equal."
— Krista Muzzey, 39, small business owner
"I have a chronic health condition so it's important for me and my kids to have health care coverage. Ultimately (this vote is) going to affect my kids growing up, so I'm doing what's best for them."
— Catherine Patton, 35, MU academic adviser
"An election is our civic duty to make sure that our voice is heard and that we are able to, as Americans, make that choice freely... I'm a first-time mom, so I think voting for my son's future is important."
— Alyssa Niemeyer, 26, teacher
"I always vote because it's important to have your voice heard... I guess with everything going on with the country, it's important to me that I voice my opinion on the issues that I think are important, such as the pandemic and a lot of different things. My personal belief is that they've made things not really optional for people freedom-wise, and some of the politicians have basically grabbed too much power, so that's kind of what I'm thinking about."
— Spencer Bissell, 32, UPS driver
"I think this election especially, things are pretty intense, so every vote counts. There's a very far right side and a very far left side competing, so wherever you stand in the midst of that, it's important to share your opinion by voting."
— Keri Caldwell, 23, staff coordinator for Keeping Good Company
"The country's pretty divided, so I think everybody's got their beliefs pretty firmly set. I don't think there were a lot of undecided voters this go around, so I just want to make sure everybody's getting out and supporting who they support. My wife works in the schools, and my daughter's learning through virtual learning, so that kind of complicates things. I had to get a new job over the summer because I lost the old one due to COVID, and getting a new job over a pandemic is hard, but it actually worked out for the best."
— Brian Lambiotte, 44, payroll coordinator
"I think there are a lot of issues on the ballot that could impact my everyday life so I want to be sure I can cast my vote."
— Kristie Sapp, 53, bookkeeper and farmer
"I work at the University Hospital. I'm a physician up there, and a lot of patients have died of COVID, so that kind of made a lot of my decisions on how I'm voting."
— Chris Mandler, 30, University Hospital physician
"Everyone should vote always, even in a small election. I think it's our right to vote and my daughter's school's closed so that's why she came with us, but I think it's good to show our kids, too, that your voice can be heard... I think ultimately everybody wants the same thing, so I think everybody should vote. You just want a good world for your children."
— Crystal Essen, 40, human resources specialist
"It's our civic duty to get out here and vote. It's our chance to get out and get our voice heard. At the state level, (I want) stable leadership that allows local governments to make their own decisions."
— BJ Tanksley, 37, Missouri Farm Bureau
"The original intent was to vote it out, not fight it out... Aside from all of the obvious, I just want to vote for a candidate who's a bit more unified in their message than what we've seen from our primary two candidates."
— Ben Gilmore, 45, insurance specialist
Campus Lutheran Church
“Just voting in general, just voicing your opinion, I feel like is something that everybody should practice their right to do.”
— Marissa Mueller, 21, MU veterinary student
“I don’t know if there’s really a good option. Like, I know that a lot of (the candidates) are... so polar opposites that there’s not a good middle ground sometimes.”
— Deshona Jones, 22, MU veterinary student
“For me, I guess, climate change is pretty big right now. I mean, the Second Amendment, I’m pretty concerned about that with Biden. With Trump, it’s climate change and everything with pulling out of the (Paris Climate Agreement).”
— Cal Murray, 23, bartender
“I just think that this is a really big election, and it’s important that we participate in it.”
— Lauren Schwentker, 21, KOMU reporter
“I don’t know if it’s the most important (election). It’s definitely, I think, been the most widespread where, like, you can’t not hear about it or not know about it or not be aware of it.”
— Aidan Clark, 19, student research assistant
“I just think that human morality is the most important aspect of this. We have one candidate who doesn’t really care about the Americans, and we have one who really speaks for the Americans and has our backs, and hopefully we’ll make good change for this country.”
— Cameron Reitan, 20, MU student
“I know that (Amendment 1) talks about how long they can stay in office, and I feel like that should be, there should be a defined amount of how much they’re allowed to be in office.”
— Bailey Shoaf, 22, MU veterinary student
Bethel Baptist Church
"I think we ought to learn how to behave... We can't seem to play well together... I think that's about it. It's all turned into a circus."
— Cory Lindeman, 31, Veterans United
"I'm just glad people are showing up to vote. I don't care which way they vote as long as they vote."
— Marcy Coley, 59, business support specialist
"I am most concerned with the state of small businesses and COVID response and schools... I'm concerned about what happens after (the election), I'm just worried about what happens nationally, and I'm worried about our community."
— Allie Pennington, 37, teacher
"We have let the patients run the asylum for way too long and lost all credibility because of it... I just hope people have regained common sense, but I doubt it. I've been watching this go on for 20 years, anyone who didn't see this coming is either blind or an idiot. Or both."
— Chas Roach, 42, works with veterans
"I'm new here (to Missouri) so a lot of the other stuff I don't know a lot about... I think (the election) is important for a lot of people for a lot of different reasons."
— Valarie Rigdon, 40, loan coordinator
"Amendment 3 and Amendment 1 are important because it puts people on the same playing field... but it kind of flies under the radar."
"(This is) one of the most important elections of a generation and I think people realize that."
— Alex Gregory, 26, MU Research Reactor production specialist
"The women's right to choose and keeping that right is important for me... It's a question that will come to fruition with the justice that was appointed. It is threatened by religious influence where there should be a separation of church and state. That is essential to how we run this country."
— Natalia Prats, 40, Director at Language Tree
"During such difficult times when we are falling apart as a country, it is important to have a leader who can bridge that gap and hopefully have a better 2021 than we had these last four years."
— Katie Nickerson, 34, Veterans United
Mizzou Arena
“I just think that voting is more than just for the president, it’s for the future. A lot is at stake for both parties, and I think it’s important to have my voice heard. The Supreme Court is important, and I think this new president has a lot of important decisions to make.”
— Namratha Prasad, 18, MU student
“It was the local representatives for the state legislature that was important for me, as a lot of what they do is more impactful because it’s at the local level. It’s all important, but I know Missouri is a very red state so it’s important to signal to elected officials that this is where we stand and we’re not afraid to use our voice.”
— Brandon Mathieu, 25, MU graduate student studying counseling psychology
“I came out and voted for the presidential candidates and the Missouri governor. I know a lot about how (Mike) Parson got into office, and that’s a pretty big election. I think Nicole Galloway would be a lot better. Her policies are better, and she’s more honest. I mean, Parson threw a party right in the middle of the pandemic. Every vote matters, and it’s a duty everyone should fulfill when it’s so easy.”
— Nate Splater, 20, MU meteorology student
“I wanted to use my voice as this is the first presidential election I’ve voted in. Although I came out to vote in the presidential race, local things are very important because those elected control things where we live.”
— Gabrielle Jones, 20, MU psychology student
“I felt it was very important to vote as a black person in America. I came out to vote in the presidential election.”
— Carson Suggs, 21, MU student, track and field athlete
“I definitely think that this election is crucial because voting in our generation hasn’t been important in the past. I wanted to do my research, come in and vote.”
— Millennia Simmons, 20, MU student studying journalism
“I feel like it was important for my ethnicity. Our right to vote is pretty important because we haven’t always had that opportunity.”
— Nylo Clarke, MU student, track and field athlete
“I’m voting for the president because we need a change in our community.”
— Chloe Bilyk, 21, MU student
“I’m voting because of social issues. A lot of friends and family have been affected by the decisions of the current president, so I feel like a vote for Biden is a vote for them. Their feelings of being marginalized and oppressed by the legislation encouraged me to vote.... Although my first time was voting in the primaries, I filled in everything Democrat.”
— Alex Fopeano, 23, chef
“I voted because of having the choice in general and the responsibility to do it. I understand the presidential election is very important, but we also have to take care of the local vote, otherwise change in your area will be very slim. Locally, I voted for those whose policies help me and those in my demographic, as well as those in my tax bracket the most. I think it’s important to vote for the future of your tax goals.”
— Adrian Gaddis, 35, MU athletic trainer
“I guess the presidential election got me to vote. It’s the longest ballot since I moved out here, and there are many decisions to contribute to. I voted in the governor’s race. Honestly, seeing so many college students that spent the time educating themselves inspired me to be a part of this process and pay attention to the local Missouri elections.”
— Pamela Brown, 42, MU associate professor of biology
“I think being Black was the most important thing that encouraged me to come out. Donald Trump said a lot of negative things during the #BlackLivesMatter protests, and he’s never validated our feelings or denounced white supremacy. I think Biden will help support my people and decrease police brutality against people of color.”
— Destinee Howell, 19, MU student
“Honestly, I didn’t need to come out to vote because we are a strong red state, but it’s the first time I could vote in an election, so I did. If I had to call myself a single-issue voter, I’d say abortion or gun control. I’m against both. I voted against limiting the term limit for the lieutenant governor, and for the ban on lobbyists giving gifts. I think that will have a large impact at the local level.”
– Luke Odo, 19, MU student in international studies and anthropology
Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services (Sanford-Kimpton Building)
“I was not only voting for myself, but the more vulnerable, and I think during this election you can’t be selfish and have to think of others.”
— Leta Groseclose, 24, hair stylist
“Well I’m an American, and I believe in democracy. I don’t mean to sound like a flag waver, but I guess I am.”
— Jean Butler, 66, retired
The Missourian's Hayley Vawter, Anna Lewis, Courtney Perrett, David Neumaier, Lucas Nava, Skylar Laird and Aaron Senk contributed to this report.