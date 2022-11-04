The race for House District 44 features a bid by incumbent Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch for a final term against a challenge by longtime activist Democrat Dave Raithel.
National party talking points have mixed with important local issues as the campaign has played out through candidate forums and social media posts.
Redistricting has given the 44th new borders, but the voting demographic is much the same. That is seen as favoring Reisch, who has represented the district since 2017 and was previously the mayor of Hallsville.
In her time in Jefferson City, Reisch reminded voters that she has sponsored and voted for several bills that she believes protect the right to bear arms and other basic rights of Missourians.
“I’m proud of the many bills that I’ve been able to pass to help Boone County, Columbia and the state of Missouri such as cutting government red tape, criminal justice reform, expanding the workforce,” Reisch said.
Reisch can point to only a handful of bills she has sponsored that have passed. However, at candidate forums, she explained that being a representative is not just about sponsoring the legislation.
“It’s not always if you pass your own legislation and get your own name on a bill as that you work together as a team and can pass legislation that’s good for all 6 million Missourians,” Reisch said.
Recently, Reisch has worked on several bills related to criminal justice and local issues in Boone County that have not passed but opened discussion on these issues locally. Criminal justice reform to lessen sentencing for nonviolent offenders is a trend in both state and national governments.
Raithel, on the other hand, has argued against claims of election fraud in 2020 throughout his campaign. He said that his belief in the validity of elections, especially 2020, is a major motivator for why he is running for the 44th District seat.
“I am more committed to the principle of democracy than I am to the Democratic Party itself,” Raithel said.
He complains that many Boone County Republicans, specifically his opponent, traffic conspiracy theories about the election. At multiple forums, he has said that if his opponent were Liz Cheney, one of the few congressional Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, there would be no point in him running.
Countering falsehoods spread by not only his opponent but the local Republican Party is what got him on the path to this election, he said.
The campaign rhetoric has been influenced by national party talking points at candidate forums and on social media. Reisch’s repetition of unfounded claims that costumed children used litter boxes in Columbia Public Schools and endorsing 2020 election fraud claims have triggered verbal barbs between the two at candidate forums.
Raithel has been active on his Facebook page throughout the campaign. He posts endorsements and events but also his thoughts on anything from the political outlook of the state to Reisch’s past social media posts.
Reisch has put aside some social media activity. In 2021 she was the subject of a lawsuit after blocking at least 124 users on Twitter, some of whom were constituents.
She won the case in federal court, which ruled that lawmakers can block critics on Twitter.
Even with the ruling, Reisch has deleted her Twitter account. She handles posting about her campaign and role as a delegate on Facebook.
“I have a life-long track record of getting things done. I look forward to serving my fourth and final term in the 44th District,” she said.
The 44th District still includes Centralia and Hallsville but no longer has Sturgeon, Riggs and Clark, which is in Randolph County. The district is now entirely in Boone County and has added all of southern Boone below the Columbia city limits, including Ashland.
“Although I will be losing Sturgeon and Clark areas, I am looking forward to representing southern Boone County along with the Centralia and Hallsville areas,” Reisch said when asked for comment about the election and redistricting.
While the district looks extremely different, the 44th demographics remain similar as southern Boone County is demographically similar to the greater Centralia area, according to Missourian research.
For Reisch, this is a positive as she won a very similar 44th District in 2020 by more than 3,000 voters.
Raithel has lived in Boone County for most of his adult life. He has run for and worked on campaigns for political positions within Missouri since 1972.
In campaign pamphlets, he calls himself a “small d” Democrat who is more Republican than Reisch. His justification for this claim is his belief in small government and his trust in government systems and elections as they currently exist.
“We don’t centralize decision-making in Jefferson City. This is why we have local school boards and why we have county boards of health and local school districts,” Raithel said.
Raithel also emphasizes his belief in keeping state and local government away from the polarization of national government. On the campaign trail, he has made it clear that he will work across the aisle to get policy changes accomplished.
An example of this would be using ARPA money to fix deteriorating Missouri roads. He said he also believes his election will help kill the GOP supermajority in the state legislature, which will force Republicans to work with Democrats on sensible policy.
“Mostly I want to prove that representative democracy is a viable way of government,” Raithel said. “I’m here because I’m worried about the state of our government.”