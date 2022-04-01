In just the past 10 years, the Columbia metro area has seen more than a 9% growth in its population, according to the U.S. census.
New developments have been consistently added, generally on the outer reaches of the city, to house this growing population.
The Columbia City Council and staff are charged with determining how to respond to city growth but must consider budget constraints and public support. New council members, including the mayor, elected next week could have new interpretations for the management of the city’s growth.
While the city government doesn’t directly propose development, the council can shape how development takes place, through approving new developments, setting building codes for future developments and annexing land into the city.
Overall, candidates appreciate that growth is going to take place but have differing views on the city’s role in shepherding growth.
One critical question at hand is whether the city should grow outwardly, by annexing more land in the county, or become a more dense urban center. Some developers see new, uniform subdivisions as a safer investment than urban developments, which can be limited by existing lot sizes and building codes and restrictions for existing neighborhoods.
Columbia property taxes are lower than Boone County’s, which also encourages developers to seek annexation before building.
Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew supports a pro-growth agenda. In a January forum he said bluntly that government housing programs have never worked. He said he favors lifting limitations placed on developers to help keep new home prices lower. The main issue to Minchew is to increase the volume of housing, thus reducing the price all around.
At the same forum, Erica Pefferman, running for the Fourth Ward council seat , said there are many things that go into growing a community in an efficient way. She noted that when communities aggressively limit urban sprawl, people who work in the city can often be priced out of affording a home in the city where they work.
“It drives up property prices in the city, it limits housing, you don’t have the affordable housing options that are seen otherwise and then people can’t afford to live here,” Pefferman said.
She noted that Fort Collins, Colorado, limited urban sprawl and priced out many workers who were employed within the city. Adding to the problem, she said, was that the commute could limit workers’ ability to arrive at work on time, contributing to a worker shortage.
The city incentivizes many quality-of-life standards for new developments, including walkability, access to nearby schools and businesses, limited sound and light pollution and creating a general “sense of place” for developments.
These goals are outlined in Columbia Imagined, a land use plan developed by city staff and the city Planning and Zoning Commission. The goal of Columbia Imagined is to create living spaces that entice people to put down roots and build communities.
Nick Foster, running for the Fourth Ward seat, said that when developing these new areas of Columbia, leaders have to be “very attentive to transportation in and out of those neighborhoods and they’re the kind of neighborhoods that are characteristic of of the city as a whole.”
Karl Skala, seeking reelection to the Third Ward council seat, said that walkable neighborhoods are important for both the disabled community and the underserved communities of Columbia, leading to a safer experience for both.
Roy Lovelady, his opponent for the Third Ward seat, has also said that walkability and access to important amenities are important for Columbia to have an equitable quality of life for all residents.
A concern for any city facing growth is providing housing to the new population. Throughout the United States, low-income Americans are struggling to find housing they can afford.
“Our housing construction hasn’t kept up since the 2000s with the growth in population and the demand that’s out there,” said Randy Cole, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority. “Communities haven’t been able to keep up with providing enough housing supply in their communities, so we have a housing affordability crisis.”
Cole said the nationwide crisis is due to a host of factors, including rising costs of land, a labor shortage in the construction industry, more expensive building materials, stagnating wages and the elusive impacts of COVID. For these reasons, Columbia sits in the shadow of a much larger crisis.
The main brunt of the crisis is felt by working families, who find themselves less able to afford the types of homes their parents could at the same age. Many developers are less inclined to build “starter homes” as regular buyers are more sparse, several candidates have noted.
The issue of affordable housing is one that is not lost on the candidates .
David Seamon, also running for mayor, said that “all options should be on the table in increasing our affordable housing stock, whether that is zoning overlays for affordable housing, reducing parking requirements, reducing development fees, and having a conversation on reducing R1 zoning.” Houses zoned R1 are limited in the number of unrelated individuals who can live in them.
Tanya Heath, who is also running for mayor, expressed the need to talk to the people who actually build and the people who will be living in the affordable housing.
“We need to talk to the builders, and we need to talk to the low-income community leaders, and we need to find a way to brainstorm building smaller houses ... so that people that need to be in an affordable, low-income house that is high quality can do it.” Heath said.
Barbara Buffaloe, also running for mayor, wants to “intentionally infill.” She is in general agreement with her contemporaries that there should be more affordable housing available to those who need it.
“We need to provide middle housing for our workforce that is accessible to a variety of transportation modes and maintains community character,” Buffaloe said.
While many policies have been implemented by other cities across the nation to combat the affordable housing shortage, Cole stressed that projects can be both expensive and slow to show results.
“There’s only so much you can do to narrow that gap with policy,” said Cole.