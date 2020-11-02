Lexi Taber was too young to vote in the last presidential election.
“I felt useless," said Taber, an art major at MU. "I felt like I couldn’t do anything about the outcome, and I wished that was different."
More than 15 million Americans have turned 18 since the last presidential election in 2016. According to a 2019 survey by Chegg, a company that provides tutoring and other services to students, 80% of those polled said they plan to vote in the 2020 presidential election, up from 65% in past elections.
According to a 2019 report by the U.S. Census Bureau, there were an estimated 558,571 Missourians aged 18 to 24. For many, it’s their first time voting in a presidential election.
Taber plans to vote in-person Tuesday as soon as the polls open to avoid crowds. How is she feeling?
“Scared. Responsible. I feel like it’s my job," she said. "I don’t see how anybody can think that voting isn’t their responsibility, especially in times like these.
"A lot more is on the line than just Republican or Democrat,” she said. “People’s livelihoods are at stake.”
MU music composition and geography major Jack Snelling has already voted in his hometown of Webster Groves, Missouri. It took Snelling an hour to wait outside in a socially distanced line in 40-degree weather to cast his early ballot.
“There were too many things going on in such a small space for good social distancing to be enforced,” said Snelling.
According to Snelling, his neighbors in Webster Groves were excited about voting for Hillary Clinton four years ago. “I definitely was wishing I could vote in 2016,” he said.
But as time has gone by, Snelling says he has "grown away from the mainstream parties. I’m definitely less excited about voting in general, and maybe part of that is just because I’m actually doing it and not just thinking about doing it."
Despite that, he said he "still felt like it was my moral duty to vote.”
MU journalism major Ciara McCaskill will be voting in her native Leavenworth County, Kansas, for the first time ever, even though she’s been eligible for two years.
"I didn’t (vote in 2018), and I was beating myself up because it was just something as small as not mailing in my ballot application on time," said McCaskill. "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is my first time being able to try to make a difference, and I completely missed the opportunity.'"
This year though, McCaskill made sure she was prepared.
She told herself: "I'm gonna get it done this time. I’m gonna make sure I get it in, everything is on time. I’m gonna make sure I do the research … This is a really, really big election, and now that I’m finally old enough to something about it, I’m definitely gonna take that opportunity."
For McCaskill, voting is more work than she originally realized.
"I did not know that they put presidential candidates with all of the other candidates, like the state and local elections, so now I’m finding myself researching some people because I don’t just want to fill in a bunch of bubbles," McCaskill said.
The 2016 presidential election led MU sophomore Trey Segrist on a path to study strategic communication and political science.
"I first got into politics because I was in Colorado when Trump announced his candidacy, and I was like, 'this is really interesting that someone that’s not really a politician wants to run,'" Segrist said.
"I'm excited that I have the opportunity to vote … It's cool that I get to have a voice in the process. I think it’s really important for me and all my peers to understand that we can be really passionate about issues, but if we don’t vote, then we have no leg to stand on when things don’t change."
Segrist is still debating on who he’s going to be voting for, but he's "excited to see where it takes us."