Nearly 3,000 absentee votes have already been cast in Boone County during the new early voting period.
County Clerk Brianna Lennon said she expects the count to surpass 5,000 by the end of this week.
Thanks to legislation passed earlier this year, the Nov. 8 midterm is the first Missouri election to implement an unconditional two-week early voting period. Registered voters can cast their ballots at the Boone County Government Center any time during opening hours with no excuse necessary.
Just over a week into the early voting period, the building is covered with helpful signs directing visitors where to vote.
”It has been really good,” Lennon said. “Very busy. We’ve had just over 400 voters every day; every day we get a little more.”
According to data provided by the County Clerk’s office, the number of absentee ballots cast in this election is on track to surpass the number cast in both the 2016 and 2018 national elections. The 2020 general election was an outlier, with a third of all ballots cast remotely or early to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Based on our experience in 2020, there was definitely an appetite for a more convenient way to vote, that gave more options than just waiting until Election Day,” Lennon said. “There’s a lot of other states that have some degree of early voting, and while it doesn’t necessarily increase turnout, it gives people the convenience to be able to have different options for voting.”
A higher proportion of absentee voters makes things easier for both voters and poll workers on Election Day, Lennon said.
“We want to be able to serve voters this way,” Lennon said. “People have a positive experience and then it reduces the load on the poll workers on Election Day because there are fewer people, fewer lines, voters have a better experience on Election Day as well.”
Based on the number of votes cast so far, Lennon estimates the voter turnout for the midterms will be less than 65%, down from the 2020 election, when there was a record-setting turnout of 71%.
”With this being the first time that we’ve really had a true two-week period of time, it will take some time for voters to get used to it, to learn about it, to know that it’s available,” Lennon said.
“If other states are any indicator of how voting behavior changes as you introduce new options, it will take a few elections to really permeate down into people internalizing it as an option.”
Satellite early voting locations will be available at Southern Boone County Public Library in Ashland on Saturday, and at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services building in Columbia on Sunday. Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Absentee voting ends Monday at 5 p.m.
