Background: As a teen, she volunteered in outreach work with women who had experienced domestic violence. She has worked as a police officer while attending MU as a single mother. She became an assistant state attorney general in the civil litigation division. As a state trial attorney, she worked on cases against tobacco corporations and investment companies that illegally withheld millions of dollars in public employee pension funds.
She has been involved in Boone County strategic plan development and evaluating financial records and software. She advocates for secure and ethical investment of county funds and developing systems that keep out mismanagement and have a commitment to anti-corruption. She plans to be a resource for efficient, effective money management.
Dustin Stanton
Residence: Centralia
Age: 30
Party: Republican
Occupation: Boone County Treasurer, Stanton Brothers Eggs co-owner
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management from MU.
Background: He has spent his life in Centralia. At age 6, he and his brother founded Stanton Brothers Eggs with six chickens. Within 10 years, the business was designated by the USDA as the largest independent free-range egg operation in the nation. .
He served as president of the Columbia Farmers Market and co-chairman on the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Priorities include transparency of funds, accountability of county expenditures and oversight of investments in bonds. He also intends to combat inflation and attract funding for MU, secondary education and broadband access expansion.