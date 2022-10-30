Boone County residents will decide between their treasurer and their Human Resources and Risk Management director in this election.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Dustin Stanton to the position April 12 after former treasurer Tom Darrough left for another job in January.

Jenna Redel

Jenna Redel
Dustin Stanton

Dustin Stanton
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you