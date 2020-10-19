Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick hopes to be elected to the post Gov. Mike Parson appointed him to fill after he moved former State Treasurer Eric Schmitt to the position of attorney general. But Fitzpatrick will have to fend off challengers from the Democratic, Libertarian and Green parties.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Scott Fitzpatrick
Hometown: Cassville
Age: 33
Party: Republican
Occupation: Incumbent Missouri state treasurer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration from MU, 2010
Campaign website: scottfitzpatrick.com.
Social media: Facebook, Twitter @FitzpatrickMO.
Background: Fitzpatrick is the founder and CEO of MariCorp U.S.; a member of the board of directors for the Cassville Area YMCA and the Shell Knob Senior Center; and a past member of the Cox Health Young Professionals Council. He was the 158th District state representative from 2013–19.
Fitzpatrick said he prioritizes the preservation of Missouri’s financial health, the improvement of financial literacy and the promotion of entrepreneurship and job creation.
Fitzpatrick said he makes it part of his job as treasurer to speak to groups about “saving for the future” through initiatives such as the 529 College Savings Plan and the MO ABLE program, which allows people with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits.
“Financial literacy, something that crosses every socioeconomic and demographic group, is important regardless of where you live or what your background is,” Fitzpatrick said.
Given his experience running his own business, Fitzpatrick said he cares about the development of small businesses and works closely with other agencies and government departments to help any business struggling with its interactions with government.
Vicki Lorenz Englund
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 46
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Owner of GiftPak Express
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from American University, 1995; master’s degree in political science from American University, 1996
Campaign website: vickienglund.com
Background: Member of the Missouri House of Representatives for the 94th District, 2013-14; member of the Missouri House of Representatives for the 85th District, 2009-10; real estate leasing administrator for Cushman Wakefield, 2004-08; South County Sector Specialist for St. Louis County Economic Council, 2001-04; worked for the U.S. Small Business Administration, 1997-2001.
Englund said her priorities include public health, a coronavirus economic recovery plan and financial literacy. She said the recovery plan should be made in cooperation with the private sector and “focus loans specifically to small business owners and areas that have been hit hardest by COVID-19.”
Englund said one role of the state treasurer’s office is to boost financial literacy by focusing on the “unbanked community,” people who don’t put their money in banks and are hit hard when they lose their jobs.
Englund said she is committed to inclusion. She plans to create “a minority-owned, small business loan program” that would help such enterprises thrive.
“When you have a business that’s thriving in minority community, that helps the whole community,” she said.
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Kasoff
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 54
Party: Libertarian
Occupation: Enrolled agent for the Internal Revenue Service
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science from the State University of New York at Potsdam, 1986
Campaign website: facebook.com/vote4kasoff
Social media: Facebook
Background: Kasoff has been an information systems consultant since 1988 and a landlord since 2006.
Kasoff plans to streamline processes of the treasurer’s office by using technology, make the office as environmentally responsible as possible and end “gimmicks” such as the 529 College Savings Plan.
Kasoff said the treasurer’s office could create a simple database matching the information held by the Missouri Department of Revenue with the unclaimed property database.
One way to make the office more environmentally responsible, he said, is to stop sending out postcards alerting people to unclaimed property. That, he said, is a “waste of paper, waste of money.”
Kasoff said “gimmicks” like the 529 plan are just promotions for the state treasurer. “I really hate it when elected officials use government money to make themselves look good,” Kasoff said. “That kind of gimmick will come to an end if I’m the state treasurer.”
Joseph Civettini
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: N/A
Party: Green
Occupation: Control systems engineer specializing in food & beverage automation
Education: Studied at University of Pittsburgh
Campaign website: facebook.com/Civ4MOtreasurer2020
Social media: Facebook, Twitter @JCivettini
Background: Member of the Gateway Green Alliance/Green Party of St. Louis since 1999; treasurer of the Missouri Green Party since 2009; Green Party committeeman of the 8th Ward of St. Louis city since 2012; treasurer of the Green Party Central Committee for the city of St. Louis since 2012
Civettini could not be reached for comment. The Green Party describes its members as feminists and anti-racists who are proponents of gender equality and gender diversity and opponents of capitalism, according to its website.