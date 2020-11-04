Republican incumbent Caleb Rowden secured another term as senator for the 19th District in a race that was closely watched this cycle for two key reasons: Rowden’s status as Senate majority leader and the politically competitive makeup of the 19th District.
It comprises the heavily Republican Cooper County and more Democratic-leaning Boone County, making it one of the only realistic opportunities for Democrats to flip a seat in 2020 in the Republican-dominated Missouri Senate .
Rowden won with 50,518 votes (52%) to Baker’s 47,310 (48%).
“We have worked as hard as we know how to work for the last four years,” Rowden said following his victory. “My promise to y’all and my promise to anybody is that we’re going to work just as hard over the next 4 years. … I’m more certain that I’ve ever been that conservatism is the right view of the world.”
Baker, speaking at an election night watch party at the Boone County Democratic Party Headquarters, vowed to continue to fight for the causes that drove her campaign.
“We are proud of our campaign. We kept it all on the issues that are important to Missourians and to our district,” she said. “That’s what we said we would do and that’s what we will hold our state senator accountable to even as we go forward.”
House District 44
In the 44th District, incumbent Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, bested Democrat Dr. Jacque Sample. Reisch captured 59.33% of the vote, to Sample’s 40.66%.
“I just want to say thank you to the voters of the 44th District, I want to especially thank God for so truly blessing me my entire life and especially my family and friends for being so supportive and being there for me and helping me,” Reisch said. “I couldn’t have done it without everyone.”
Reisch’s victory means she’ll serve her third two-year term in the Missouri House.
Reisch is a legal assistant with Cline, Braddock and Basinger in Columbia and was the former mayor of Hallsville. During the campaign, she said the three most crucial issues the legislature should focus on are COVID-19, education — both K-12 and higher ed — and road and bridge infrastructure.
Sample, an occupational therapist and adjunct professor at MU, wanted to use her history in health care and education to focus on “legislative reform regarding insurance coverage of therapy services for children with disabilities,” COVID-19 and broadband and internet access.
“I’m disappointed, of course,” she said. “But the work, wanting to make our communities and our state better doesn’t stop with a single race ... So I’m not going anywhere.”
House District 47
At the end of a contentious race, incumbent Rep. Chuck Basye defeated union carpenter and Democratic candidate Adrian Plank to win the 47th District.
Basye succeeded in his bid to win a fourth two-year term, with voters favoring Basye 57.36%.
Basye said he represents all constituents regardless of whether they voted for him in this election.
“I represent everybody,” Basye said. “If somebody calls my office or emails me I don’t ask them whether they voted for me; I think it’s inappropriate. Everyone has an equal voice.”
Basye has listed his priorities for another term as providing educational choice for families including public, private, religious or home-school options; reducing regulations on small businesses and farmers; and providing more funding for law enforcement.
Plank supported enacting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to deal with the spread of COVID-19. He ran on a platform of removing corporate interests from political decision-making, expanding Medicaid and opposing Amendment 3.
“We really needed a change in Missouri,” Plank said. “It’s just bad that we can’t, you know, hold the state accountable for bad policies, and we’re not gonna be able to do that.”
Basye, 62, first got to the office in January 2015 after being elected in November 2014.
House District 50
Republican Sara Walsh defeated Democrat challenger Kari Chesney to win another term as representative for the 50th District.
Walsh, serving parts of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties, has worked for three years as the representative for the district.
Walsh said she is mainly focused on the constituents who did choose to vote for her in this election.
“Those are the ones that are sending me and my promises I’ve made and the values that I have, and the views that I’ve expressed, they’re sending me to Jefferson City,” Walsh said. “So those are the promises that I’m going to be keeping.”
Chesney, a veterinarian with a background in health care, campaigned on supporting Medicaid expansion across the state, putting funding towards COVID-19 resources and improving veterans’ health care and mental health services.