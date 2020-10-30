With the U.S. presidential election less than a week away, the question of who will win the White House is on many people's minds, and not just in the United States.
The result of the Nov. 3 election between candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden will have ramifications globally, and the world is paying attention.
Ahead of the election, reporters from the MU School of Journalism interviewed journalists from 17 countries to discuss how the U.S. election could affect their nations.
With issues ranging from election integrity to immigration, people around the world are invested in how Americans will cast their ballots. Here's what the journalists had to say.
Which candidate is favored?
The views on Democratic presidential nominee Biden and Republican President Trump seem to be as polarizing in other countries as they are in the U.S. For several journalists, the actions of prior U.S. administrations play a huge role in which candidate citizens in their countries support.
Take Montenegro, for example, which had a strong relationship with the late Republican Sen. John McCain. He became an advocate for that country and worked to include Montenegro in NATO. McCain’s efforts ended up causing many Montenegrins to favor Trump, said journalist Radovan Bogojevic.
Still, Montenegrins noticed in July 2018 when Trump showed little respect to their country’s prime minister.
“Mr. Trump pushed our prime minister at the NATO meeting — shoved him away — so he can come in the front of the camera,” Bogojevic said. “And that was on the world news. Honestly, for a country like Montenegro, we aren’t often in world news, but we were on world news that day.”
This lack of respect is also noted by Mexican journalist Juan Luis Garcia Hernandez. In July, one of the largest Mexican national newspapers released a poll showing that 69% of Mexicans prefer Biden over Trump.
“A lot of it has to do with Trump's aggressive and belligerent rhetoric on Mexico, especially over the last campaign,” Hernandez said. “Those insults and verbal aggressions have remained in Mexicans’ collective memory.”
In India, journalist Kiran Somvanshi said many opinions changed quickly after Sen. Kamala Harris was announced as Biden’s running mate.
“The moment the Kamala Harris news came out, people immediately had an opinion that maybe a person from Indian origin could be the first person to be a part of the presidential (ticket), so immediately, the opinion would be in her favor,” Somvanshi said.
Harris’ mother, Shyamala, left India for the U.S. to attend graduate school and become a biomedical scientist.
In Russia, the unlikely friendship between President Vladimir Putin and Trump plays a role in which candidate Russians favor.
“I would say the majority of people have their opinion formed and shaped mostly by propaganda and what they see on TV, so I would say the most preferable candidate is Trump,” said journalist Alexey Gorbachev, who is living in the U.S.
In Vietnam, it is harder to determine how people feel about the candidates. Journalist Ha Thi Thu Tran said Biden supporters believe he will bring more stability, whereas Trump supporters are more focused on the president’s potential to make better economic policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similarly in China, the feelings toward Trump are torn. Journalist Terry Cui said some experts believe that Trump’s continued leadership will weaken the U.S. to the benefit of China.
The average citizens may feel a bit differently. They tend to be angry about Trump’s rhetoric towards China, especially after COVID-19 reached the U.S.
Cui said Trump’s choice of language describing the virus, such as “kung flu,” “the Wuhan virus” and the “China plague,” upsets Chinese citizens. They “don't like Trump, but they also didn't know about Joe Biden,” Cui reported. Citizens aren’t as familiar with Biden because Trump has been covered much more heavily in Chinese media, Cui continued.
Cambodian journalist Bopha Phorn is much more straightforward about what her country thinks. "It’s obvious that we prefer a new president,” she said.
Ethiopians are hoping for improved foreign policy under a new president, according to Ethiopian journalist Yidnek Lemma. He said Ethiopians are worried about the climate and Trump's 2019 move to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Immigration policy
Unsurprisingly, a major topic of interest around the world is U.S. immigration policy. In Kenya, the Philippines and Mexico, for example, journalists pointed to this issue as one they are following.
In Kenya, journalist Paul Udoto describes Kenya as “associating with the liberal agenda.”
“[We associate more with] policies that are much more favorable towards us in terms of immigration. Whatever policies are being made in the U.S. have a direct bearing on how much support we are able to get for the immigration policies that are being adopted.”
A similar sentiment is shared by citizens in the Philippines, where immigration to the U.S. is also a concern.
“Filipinos mostly follow chain immigration into the U.S.,” Filipino journalist Camille Elemia said. “And also, they migrate for their work — like mostly nurses. So whatever the decision on the new president will be, it will have an impact on Filipinos and their families here because, of course, if they need to earn money there, then the families left behind will also be affected.”
About 150,000, or 4%, of nurses in the U.S. are Filipino, according to Stat News. As of 2015, there were 3.89 million Filipinos living in the U.S., according to the Pew Research Center.
Although Elemia said the Philippines, once a U.S. territory, still maintains positive feelings toward the U.S., attitudes in Mexico are quickly changing, said Mexican journalist Juan Luis García Hernández.
“The issue of immigration is very sensitive here,” Hernández said. “There was an example recently of immigration agents in the U.S. performing forced hysterectomies on migrants. That stung to the point that the Mexican foreign minister released a statement about it. Immigration policy is definitely at the top of what Mexicans are paying attention to in this election.”
‘Fake news’
Other journalists said the polarization of American media and “fake news” rhetoric is creating overall distrust in journalism around the world.
Aung Naing Soe, a journalist based in Myanmar, specifically cited "misinformation" as a problem within his country. "We have a lot of misinformation, like intentionally created misinformation, spread on social media," Soe said.
In Cambodia, where crackdowns on the free press have already taken place, Phorn called Trump’s rhetoric “a slap in the face for journalists like us.”
Phorn noticed the term “fake news” increasingly used in the U.S. beginning in 2017. Since then, anyone in Cambodia “who isn’t happy with the media will call us fake news, and we can’t say anything," Phorn said. “It's frustrating. The U.S. is supposed to be a model for a country like Cambodia.”
The current administration’s verbal attacks on the credibility of journalists also create a disconnect in some countries.
Nyongesa calls American journalism the “North Star” for both agenda-setting and training journalists in Kenya. He said many journalists in Kenya travel to the U.S. to learn best practices, so it’s confusing when the president calls American journalists liars or unprofessional.
The polarization in U.S. news coverage also concerns journalists.
While most countries favor the depth and breadth of American news coverage, Gorbachev said the "partisan agendas" of different news organizations are becoming more apparent.
From Montenegro, a country also grappling with polarized news, Bogojevic warns that media polarization leads to a kind of distrust that’s hard to regain.
“If you don’t have trust from all the people, not just the people in your echo chamber ... that’s really bad for democracy and society,” Bogojevic said.
In terms of what's bad for democracy and society, according to Pew Research Center, 64% of Americans believe “social media have a mostly negative effect on the way things are going in the U.S. today.” Of those, 28% attributed “misinformation and made-up news” as the main reason. However, the role of social media varies by country.
In Nigeria, for example, Kayode said citizens use social media as more of a “decoration” than a way to learn about issues. For South Africa, journalist Sebenzile Nkambule said Facebook is used by the older population, and people don’t spend a lot of time on Twitter “because of how toxic it can get.” Noreen Shams, a journalist in Pakistan, said only the elite class uses Twitter.
For the most part, though, social media is an important feature in daily life.
Gorbachev said social media in Russia is “one of the main places where people can get unbiased information” due to propaganda in other media.
In Lebanon, social media is equally important. Journalist Rula Rizk said social media offers information beyond print or television because some media stations are financed or owned by political groups.
“So you see, this (social media) is a way for everyone to express whatever they want to express,” Rizk said.
While Lebanese people experience a high degree of press freedom, she said there have been recent intimidation tactics against those who spoke out against the president or other issues. Repercussions ranged from investigating people who posted negative comments or warning them their posts “would cause chaos” if continued. Rizk said the recent developments showed how cornered the Lebanese government is.
“But still, I think you will not be able to silence people who are used (to) their freedom,” Rizk said. “And, like, there's nothing to lose for us.”
Elemia calls the Philippines the social media capital of the world. When asked what she was keeping an eye on during the election, she said she was concerned about the potential for foreign interference in elections.
In 2016, an attempt by Russia to meddle in the U.S. election used a “troll farm” to spread false messages on social media, beginning as early as April 2014.
Elemia said one of her duties as an information reporter is to study government and social media trends. This can range from facts to deliberate misinformation online — the “kinds of online strategies that enemies or whoever else will employ for the campaign.”
“If it can happen again to America, how much more in our country?” she said. “Because our country is going to have our presidential elections in 2022.”
Agenda-setting
Several journalists said U.S. priorities, whether reproductive rights or immigration, set the stage for what other countries deem as important. How the next presidential administration chooses to direct foreign aid will impact what human rights issues are addressed abroad.
“You’ll find that the policies in the U.S. have a direct impact (on) how much partnership, how much support we are able to get,” Nyongesa said about Kenya.
In 2017, Trump reinstated a Reagan era initiative that prohibited health providers abroad who receive American aid from discussing abortion as a family-planning option.
This didn’t just cut funding for abortion, Nyongesa said, but it severely limited the availability of reproductive health care because many providers no longer qualified for American aid.
Another common concern is future availability of student visas offered by the U.S. Nepali journalist Phanindra Dahal said studying in the U.S. is a priority for many people in his country as a path toward upward mobility.
Nepal only has one university, and so if students want a college degree, opportunity often lies beyond their borders.
The world is also looking to the Oval Office when it comes to how climate change will be prioritized. This is especially relevant in Nepal, where citizens have already felt the devastating impact of natural disasters caused by climate change.
Dahal said Nepal’s location makes it especially vulnerable to the choices of global leaders. Nepal shares a border with both China and India, which, along with the U.S., are the top carbon emitters on the world stage.
The U.S. holds the power, Dahal said, to bring together other global leaders and create meaningful climate change reform.
“I think the U.S. can act as a catalyst instead of like, you know, shying away from its responsibility,” Dahal said.
Reporters on the team included Maggie Baughman, Julia Garlich, Liam Garrity, Rochita Ghosh, Molly Hart, Jack Kosowski, Judy Lucas, Diana Manuhutu, Fernando Narro, Becca Pasteris, Isabella Paxton, Anna Peterson, Marco Postigo Storel, Emmalee Reed, Isaac Robinson, Lindley Schwartz, Alexander Wang, Grace Witham and Colleen Wouters.