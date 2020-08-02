- The Boone County Clerk’s website has information about polling place locations and a quick search to find a voter’s specific site.
- Voters need to take a form of identification — a voter ID card, a driver’s license or state-issued ID — with them to the polls.
- Voters can change their address online at the Boone County Clerk’s website — even on Election Day.
- Sample ballots and voter ID cards were sent to registered voters by mail or email. There also is
- .
- If you have questions about voting, you can contact the clerk’s office at 573-886-4375.
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
Recommended for you
Join the conversation
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.
Most Popular
Articles
- In silence, 'Walking Man' taught compassion and patience
- Columbia teachers urge delayed start for in-person classes
- Eight Missourians compete for job of lieutenant governor
- Choi stands firm on Chval's removal despite national letter of concern
- 11 appear on primary ballots for Missouri governor
- GUEST COMMENTARY: MU will endanger students with fall reopening plan
- State's teachers agree with Columbia's that return to school is risky
- Gordon Dean Brown, Aug. 19, 1939 — July 29, 2020
- Former MU psychology chair Thomas DiLorenzo united people
- Porter Jr. pushes coronavirus conspiracy theory
Images
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: Surprise graduation parade for recent MU graduate
- PHOTO GALLERY: Rock Bridge holds a new kind of graduation
- PHOTO GALLERY: The naked babies become fully clothed graduates
- PHOTO GALLERY: Seventy-five graduates leave Douglass
- PHOTO GALLERY: Battle High School graduation
- PHOTO GALLERY: Strike up the marching band
Scott Swafford
Public Life editor
573-884-5366
swaffords@missouri.edu