WASHINGTON — John Wood, a former U.S. attorney in Missouri, is leaving his role as an investigator for the congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 insurrection, according to CNN.
Wood's decision comes a day after a new political committee, John Wood for Missouri, encouraged the Republican lawyer to run as an independent for the state's soon-to-be open Senate seat.
The Washington Post reported that Wood has informed committee staff that he will explore a bid for the office.
Former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth, a Republican, also has called for a center-right Republican to enter the race.
A spokesperson for the House's Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol did not immediately return a request for comment.
Wood, 52, stepped into some of the committee's spotlight last week as he helped lead witness questioning during a hearing.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, brought Wood to the House commission.
A committee urging Wood to run for a U.S. Senate seat occupied by retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt appeared online earlier this week.
On its website, the committee calls Wood "a principled leader who has put country over party when the stakes are highest and is committed to serving the people of our state with integrity."
The committee presented him as a viable "alternative" to other Republicans clamoring for the seat.
The Republican primary garnered attention this week when one candidate, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, posted a campaign video of him brandishing a shotgun and saying that he's hunting RINOS, or "Republicans in Name Only." He encouraged supporters to apply for "RINO hunting permits."
U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri's 4th District and Billy Long of the 7th District also are seeking the GOP nomination, as is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Greitens, Hartzler and Schmitt all have condemned the Jan. 6 congressional committee's hearings as a "sham," a "joke" or a "failure."
Wood is a sixth-generation Missourian from the St. Louis area, according to the committee promoting his candidacy. He previously worked as chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
The deadline to run for Missouri's Senate nominations passed in March, so Wood would need to enter the race as an independent. He would need signatures from 10,000 registered voters in the state to get on the ballot.
The primary election is Aug. 2.