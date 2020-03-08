Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is visiting Columbia on Monday to rally voters ahead of Missouri's presidential preference primary.

She is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center at 1701 W. Ash St., one of several stops in the state on the eve of its Tuesday primary.

The former vice president held rallies in St. Louis and Kansas City this weekend, and rival Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders has events planned in the state, as well.

Missouri's presidential preference primary will take place Tuesday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has previously reported on state government and higher education. He can be reached at gbacharier@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.