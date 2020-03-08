Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is visiting Columbia on Monday to rally voters ahead of Missouri's presidential preference primary.
She is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center at 1701 W. Ash St., one of several stops in the state on the eve of its Tuesday primary.
The former vice president held rallies in St. Louis and Kansas City this weekend, and rival Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders has events planned in the state, as well.
Missouri's presidential preference primary will take place Tuesday.