Democrat Kip Kendrick, who won election Tuesday to the Boone County presiding commissioner post, said he is already switching over from campaigning to governing, where his passion really lies.
Kendrick said in a telephone interview Thursday that he is a social worker at heart. The former state representative won 56% of the complete and unofficial votes Tuesday to beat Republican Connie Leipard.
Kendrick said he anticipates a lot of learning and listening during the transition period until he takes office in January.
He has begun calling the mayors of the smaller communities in Boone County to set up meetings and begin working after taking a short break to reset and recharge. Kendrick said he wants to understand what they are seeing in their communities and how he can help move projects forward.
The Boone County Presiding Commissioner seat is one of the most powerful in the county and opened up this year when Democrat Dan Atwill decided not to run after holding the position for over a decade. The annual salary is $108,930.
The presiding commissioner chairs the board of three commissioners who oversee county policies, budgets and departments.
The next four years will be challenging but rewarding, he said. Boone County is facing some big issues like staffing shortages, he said, so he has his work cut out for him.
Kendrick said he is looking forward to working alongside and getting to know the dedicated public servants throughout the county.
Kendrick had won re-election to the Missouri House but stepped down from that post in late 2020 to take a staff job for a state senator. He said sometimes people question if he is just looking at the commissioner role as a jumping off point for another position.
“The answer is absolutely not. This was never a jumping off point. For me, this is a landing spot,” Kendrick said.
After serving six years as a state representative, he said he loves the general assembly and will continue to spend time in the statehouse advocating for Boone County, but did not like how toxic it had become.
“I've seen more elected officials using their power, using their platform to divide rather than unite,” Kendrick said.
That is why Kendrick said he is so ready to work in local government, because he is confident that everyone in Boone County is rowing in the same direction.
“I'm just excited about that. I'm excited to see what we can accomplish with that mentality,” Kendrick said.
He commended his opponent for running a quality campaign.
“I never questioned her intentions. I knew that she was running for the right reasons,” Kendrick said.
He said it is becoming more rare but he was glad they both decided against attacking each other during the campaign and instead focused on policy and what they could do for the county.
Leipard, who owns Quality Drywall Construction, said she is still busy after the election with her business and volunteer positions.
She sits on many local and national boards, like the Boone County Children’s Services Board and the National Association of Women in Construction and said she has been offered more positions in the last few days.
She said she wishes Kendrick well on his new endeavors and said he ran a great race.
Throughout his campaign, Kendrick said if elected, he would run for re-election in four years. He still stands by that.
He joked that if his team started campaigning now, they could knock on 290,000 doors by the next election. For this campaign, he reached over 47,000 doors by election night.
Kendrick has been vocal throughout his campaign about how much he appreciates his team of interns. Made up of mostly college students, he said he hopes they are catching up on their homework now. Kendrick said he’s not sure he can ever replicate the kind of team he had for this campaign because of how dedicated and talented they were.